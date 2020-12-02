शहर चुनें
मुंबई दौरे पर सीएम योगी, कहा- लखनऊ नगर निगम का बॉन्ड बीएसई में सूचीबद्ध होना ऐतिहासिक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Wed, 02 Dec 2020 03:28 PM IST
यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ दो दिवसीय दौरे पर मुंबई पहुंचे हैं। बुधवार को सीएम योगी ने लखनऊ नगर निगम का बॉन्ड बॉम्बे स्टॉक एक्सचेंज (बीएसई) में सूचीबद्ध किया। मुंबई के ट्राइडेंट होटल में मुख्यमंत्री आदित्यनाथ ने उद्योगपतियों के साथ बैठकर पर उत्तर प्रदेश में निवेश को लेकर चर्चा की। 
इसके बाद सीएम योगी ने संवाददाता सम्मेलन कर कहा कि यह हमारे लिए एक ऐतिहासिक क्षण है क्योंकि यह पहली बार है कि उत्तर भारत के किसी भी नगर निगम ने बीएसई में इस तरह का बॉन्ड लॉन्च किया है। लखनऊ नगर निगम के बॉन्ड की लिस्टिंग नगर निगम सुधारों के लिए एक क्रांतिकारी कदम है। 
 
 
india news national yogi adityanath mumbai film city

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

