मुंबई दौरे पर सीएम योगी, कहा- लखनऊ नगर निगम का बॉन्ड बीएसई में सूचीबद्ध होना ऐतिहासिक

It's a historic moment for us as it's for the first time that any Municipal Corporation of North India has launched such a bond at BSE. Listing of Lucknow Municipal bond is a revolutionary step for Municipality reforms: UP CM Yogi Adityanath while addressing media in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/9VlIeZgUul— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 2, 2020
