शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu met on Monday

उप राष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू से मिले उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 15 Jul 2019 08:23 PM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ और उप राष्ट्रपति एम वेंकैया नायडू
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ और उप राष्ट्रपति एम वेंकैया नायडू - फोटो : ट्विटर
ख़बर सुनें
उप राष्ट्रपति एम वेंकैया नायडू और उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने सोमवार को मुलाकात की। यह मुलाकात नई दिल्ली में वेंकैया नायडू के आवास पर हुई। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन


 

Recommended

Cricket News

वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल में अंपायरों की गलती से हारी न्यूजीलैंड! ICC के बेस्ट अंपायर रहे टफेल ने उठाए सवाल

15 जुलाई 2019

न्यूजीलैंड क्रिकेट
साइमन टफेल
icc umpires
बेन स्टोक्स विश्व कप 2019
Cricket News

वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल में अंपायरों की गलती से हारी न्यूजीलैंड! ICC के बेस्ट अंपायर रहे टफेल ने उठाए सवाल

15 जुलाई 2019

इंग्लैंड बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
Cricket News

इस एक गेंद ने छीन ली न्यूजीलैंड के मुंह से खिताबी जीत, ऐसा था मैच के आखिरी ओवर का रोमांच

15 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

साली को देखते ही शक्ति कपूर ने सुनाई ऐसी शायरी, कपिल के सामने बोलीं- 'ऐसे ही बहन को फंसाया'

15 जुलाई 2019

the kapil sharma show
पद्मिनी कोल्हापुरी
पद्मिनी कोल्हापुरी और शक्ति कपूर
शक्ति कपूर और पद्मिनी कोल्हापुरी
Bollywood

साली को देखते ही शक्ति कपूर ने सुनाई ऐसी शायरी, कपिल के सामने बोलीं- 'ऐसे ही बहन को फंसाया'

15 जुलाई 2019

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
Dolphin PG Dehradun

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
सोलन में बहुमंजिला इमारत गिरी
Shimla

हिमाचल: 10 सेकंड में जमींदोज हुई चार मंजिला इमारत, 13 जवानों समेत 14 की मौत

15 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

सुपर ओवर में इंग्लैंड ने रचा इतिहास तो न्यूजीलैंड का टूटा सपना, ऐसा रहा दोनों टीमों का रोमांच

15 जुलाई 2019

इंग्लैंड बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट टीम
इंग्लैंड vs न्यूजीलैंड
बेन स्टोक
Cricket News

सुपर ओवर में इंग्लैंड ने रचा इतिहास तो न्यूजीलैंड का टूटा सपना, ऐसा रहा दोनों टीमों का रोमांच

15 जुलाई 2019

अजितेश की हाईकोर्ट में पिटाई
Prayagraj

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने साक्षी अजितेश की शादी को बताया वैध, सुरक्षा देने का दिया आदेश

15 जुलाई 2019

अपनी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति हेतु गुरुपूर्णिमा पर चढ़ाएं शिरडी साईं बाबा को महाप्रसाद- 16 जुलाई 2019
Astrology

अपनी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति हेतु गुरुपूर्णिमा पर चढ़ाएं शिरडी साईं बाबा को महाप्रसाद- 16 जुलाई 2019
विज्ञापन
venkaiah naidu vice president of india yogi adityanath uttar pradesh chief minister योगी आदित्यनाथ वेंकैया नायडू
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

फेडरर और जोकोविच
Tennis

Wimbledon 2019: किसी ने दिल जीते किसी ने मैदान

15 जुलाई 2019

दवाइयां
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली और पंजाब की दवाइयां सबसे अधिक गड़बड़, सरकार की नजर

15 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

ऑपरेशन क्लीन: कॉलेजों में मादक पदार्थ की सप्लाई करने वाले 20 गिरफ्तार

15 जुलाई 2019

केन विलियमसन
Cricket News

चैंपियन बनने का सपना टूटा, हार के बाद कीवी कप्तान बोले- मैच की समीक्षा करना मुश्किल

15 जुलाई 2019

कमलनाथ
Madhya Pradesh

कर्नाटक, गोवा को देखते हुए एमपी के कांग्रेस विधायक चौकन्ने, कमलनाथ ने 11 दिन में बुलाई तीसरी बैठक

15 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
do not wear these things while going for mri can cause death
Health & Fitness

MRI स्कैन कराने जा रहे हैं तो गलती से भी न पहनें ये सामान, जा सकती है आपकी जान

15 जुलाई 2019

electric vehicles
Business

आज का साक्षात्कार : शत प्रतिशत इलेक्ट्रिक वाहनों के लिए और वक्त दे सरकार

15 जुलाई 2019

Salman Khan
Bollywood

बॉटल कैप चैलेंज पूरा करते ही ट्रोल हुए सलमान खान, यूजर बोला- ये कैसा मुसलमान है?

15 जुलाई 2019

health benefits of paan leaves fennel seeds and betel nuts
Health & Fitness

पान के पत्ते में छिपे हैं कई औषधीय गुण, इस्तेमाल होने वाली सामग्री भी है बीमारियों के लिए फायदेमंद

15 जुलाई 2019

भाजपा विधायक कुंवर प्रणव सिंह चैंपियन
Dehradun

वीडियो वायरल मामला: 20 जुलाई तक चैंपियन के जवाब का इंतजार, इसके बाद हो सकता है निष्कासन

15 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

नीरज शेखर
India News

सपा के राज्यसभा सांसद नीरज शेखर ने दिया इस्तीफा, भाजपा में हो सकते हैं शामिल

इस्तीफों के लगातार जारी फेहरिस्त में एक और नाम शामिल हो गया है। अब इस्तीफा दिया समाजवादी पार्टी के राज्यसभा सांसद और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री चंद्रशेखर के बेटे नीरज शेखर ने।

15 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
गृह मंत्री अमित शाह और एआईएमआईएम प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी
India News

एनआईए बिल पास, शाह ने ओवैसी को दी नसीहत, 'सुनने की भी आदत डालिए'

15 जुलाई 2019

एमडीएमके के जनरल सेक्रेटरी और सांसद वाइको
India News

तमिलनाडु के सांसद वाइको का विवादित बयान, कहा- हिंदी से गिरा संसद में बहस का स्तर

15 जुलाई 2019

मानव संसाधन एवं विकास मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक (निशंक)
India News

रोजगार नहीं देने वाले कोर्स होंगे बंद, पढ़ाए जाएंगे आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलीजेंस जैसे कोर्स

15 जुलाई 2019

कलराज मिश्रा-आचार्य देवव्रत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कलराज मिश्र को हिमाचल प्रदेश का राज्यपाल बनाया गया, आचार्य देवव्रत गुजरात भेजे गए

15 जुलाई 2019

अमित शाह और असदुद्दीन ओवैसी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ओवैसी की टीका-टिप्पणी पर भड़के शाह, बोले- आपको सुनने की आदत डालनी होगी

15 जुलाई 2019

पुरोबी बोरमुदोई (फाइल फोटो)
India News

असमी साहित्यकार पुरोबी बोरमुदोई का निधन, शरीर मेडिकल कॉलेज को कर गईं दान

15 जुलाई 2019

खुशी परिहार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रेमी को 19 वर्षीय मॉडल प्रेमिका के 'चरित्र' पर था शक, हत्या कर चेहरे को कुचला

15 जुलाई 2019

कथित तौर पर बच्ची से छेड़खानी करने के बाद चौकीदार की निर्वस्त्र परेड कराई
India News

महाराष्ट्र : छह साल की बच्ची से छेड़खानी करने वाले चौकीदार की निर्वस्त्र परेड कराई

15 जुलाई 2019

आसाराम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आसाराम बापू को झटका, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जमानत देने से किया इनकार

15 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

टिक टॉक के नए सितारों को मिला जाने-माने गायक यासर देसाई का साथ

टिक टॉक एप के सितारे मौजूद हैं अपने पहले म्यूजिक वीडियो के लॉन्च पर जिसका नाम है तेरे मेरे दर्मियां। इस नई शुरूआत में साथ दिया है जाने माने गायक यासर देसाई ने। इनके इस म्यूजिक वीडियो के किशोर फिल्म्स नामक प्रोडक्शन हाउज़ ने प्रोड्यूसर किया है।

15 जुलाई 2019

सीआरपीएफ 1:12

बारामूला में नदी के तेज बहाव में डूब रही थी लड़की, CRPF जवानों ने बचाई जान

15 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:03

कैलाश पर्वत पर क्यों नहीं चढ़ पाता कोई?

15 जुलाई 2019

नवाज 3:49

मिलिए रैपर नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी से, साथ मिला है मिल्क ब्यूटी तमन्ना भाटिया का

15 जुलाई 2019

ओवैसी 3:01

संसद में ओवैसी पर गृह मंत्री अमित शाह का गुस्सा, सुनने की आदत डालने की दी नसीहत

15 जुलाई 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

मुंबई में खुले नाले में गिरने से बच्चे की मौत, एक सप्ताह में ऐसी तीसरी घटना

15 जुलाई 2019

बागी विधायक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक संकट: गुरुवार को विधानसभा में कुमारस्वामी सरकार का शक्ति परीक्षण

15 जुलाई 2019

अनुसूचित जाति के युवक की पुलिस के सामने हुई हत्या
India News

जिस गर्भवती पत्नी को छुड़ाने की कोशिश में युवक ने गंवाई जान, उसका गर्भवती होने से इनकार

15 जुलाई 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अयोध्या मामला : ट्रायल कोर्ट के जज ने फैसला सुनाने के लिए मांगा छह महीने का वक्त

15 जुलाई 2019

बी एल संतोष (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भाजपा: रामलाल की जगह आए बी एल संतोष के सामने ये होगी पहली अग्निपरीक्षा

15 जुलाई 2019

अमित ठाकोर, गुजरात क्षत्रिय ठाकोर सेना
India News

कांग्रेस छोड़ चुके अल्पेश ठाकोर और धवलसिंह जाला जल्द भाजपा में हो सकते हैं शामिल

15 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited