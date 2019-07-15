उप राष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू से मिले उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ

Delhi: Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath called on Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu at the latter's residence, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/HFqTrlOMe1— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019
इस्तीफों के लगातार जारी फेहरिस्त में एक और नाम शामिल हो गया है। अब इस्तीफा दिया समाजवादी पार्टी के राज्यसभा सांसद और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री चंद्रशेखर के बेटे नीरज शेखर ने।
15 जुलाई 2019