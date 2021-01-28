केंद्रीय मंत्री श्रीपद नाईक की हालत में सुधार, सड़क हादसे में हुए थे घायल

Union Minister Shripad Naik (in file pic) is stable and is recovering well. All his vital parameters are within normal limits: Goa Medical College
He had met with a road accident on January 11th while going from Yellapur to Gokarna in Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/Gc5ObAGwPT— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2021
