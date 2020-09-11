केंद्रीय रेल राज्यमंत्री सुरेश अंगड़ी हुए कोरोना से संक्रमित 

I have tested #Covid19 positive today. I am doing fine. Taking the advise of doctors.— Suresh Angadi (@SureshAngadi_) September 11, 2020
Requesting all those who have come in close contact with me in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms. @PMOIndia
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.