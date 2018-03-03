#WATCH: Union Minister Giriraj Singh speaks on Congress President Rahul Gandhi, says 'Koi neta apne karykartaon ko chhodd ke aise samay mein nahi bhaagta. Non-serious adhyaksh hain Rahul Gandhi.' pic.twitter.com/wMyuh3ncfV— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018
वैसे तो किसी भी चुनाव में जीत का श्रेय किसी अकेले शख्स को नहीं दिया जा सकता। इसके पीछे पार्टी संगठन की रणनीति, चुनाव प्रचार, कार्यकर्ताओं की ताकत और प्रतिबद्धता होती है।
3 मार्च 2018