मंत्री प्रह्लाद जोशी बोले-कांग्रेस दलाली पार्टी, पीएम ने बिचौलिए खत्म किए इसलिए कृषि कानूनों का कर रही विरोध

Problem of Congress is that they're for 'dalalis'. It's a 'dalali' party, a middleman's party. That's why they're afraid because Modi ji has finished middlemen in all welfare schemes. They're opposing farm laws as they're favouring 'dalalis': Union Min Pralhad Joshi in Trivandrum pic.twitter.com/t7wy1SxGgU— ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2021
