Home ›   India News ›   Union Min Pralhad Joshi said-Congress is a dalali party, opposing farm laws because favours dalali

मंत्री प्रह्लाद जोशी बोले-कांग्रेस दलाली पार्टी, पीएम ने बिचौलिए खत्म किए इसलिए कृषि कानूनों का कर रही विरोध

Surendra Joshi
Updated Tue, 23 Feb 2021 07:37 PM IST
केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रह्लाद जोशी ने मंगलवार को कांग्रेस पर आरोप लगाया कि वह दलाली पार्टी है। वह दलाली के पक्ष में है और बिचौलिया पार्टी है।  उन्होंने कहा कि इसके परेशान होने का कारण भी यही है।  केरल के त्रिवेंद्रम में जोशी ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सभी कल्याणकारी योजनाओं से बिचौलिए खत्म कर दिए, इसलिए वह घबरा रही है। वह कृषि कानूनों का विरोध इसलिए कर रही है, क्योंकि वह दलाली के पक्ष में है। 
