union budget 2020 live updates nirmala sitharaman budget in parliament, loksabha, rajyasabha, modi 

Budget 2020: वित्त मंत्रालय पहुंचीं निर्मला सीतारमण, 11 बजे पेश करेंगी बजट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 01 Feb 2020 08:56 AM IST
union budget 2020 live updates nirmala sitharaman budget in parliament, loksabha, rajyasabha, modi 
वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण - फोटो : ANI

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण आज 11 बजे लोकसभा में मोदी सरकार का आम बजट पेश करेंगी। इस बजट से किसानों, युवाओं, मध्यम वर्ग सभी को काफी उम्मीदें हैं। यहां जानिए पल-पल की अपडेट्स:
08:52 AM, 01-Feb-2020

वित्त मंत्रालय पहुंचे अनुराग ठाकुर

वित्त राज्य मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने अपने आवास पर पूजा की। आज संसद में वित्त वर्ष 2020-21 के लिए बजट पेश किया जाएगा। वह भी वित्त मंत्रालय पहुंच गए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि सबका साथ, सबका विकास और सबका विश्वास हमारा मंत्र है। ये बजट देश के लिए अच्छा हो ऐसी उम्मीद है।
08:44 AM, 01-Feb-2020

Budget 2020: वित्त मंत्रालय पहुंचीं निर्मला सीतारमण, 11 बजे पेश करेंगी बजट

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण वित्त मंत्रालय पहुंच गई हैं। वह आज 11 बजे संसद में देश का दूसरा आम बजट पेश करेंगी।
 
 
budget 2020 union budget 2020 nirmala sitharaman anurag thakur parliament
भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान
Cricket News

U-19 विश्व कप के सेमीफाइनल में भिड़ेंगे भारत-पाकिस्तान, 4 फरवरी को होगा महामुकाबला

1 फरवरी 2020

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

NZvIND: इस खिलाड़ी पूरा यकीन, कहा- '5-0 से करेंगे न्यूजीलैंड का सफाया'

1 फरवरी 2020

Rules to change in life insurance, post office, whatsapp and ATM from february 1
India News

आज से बदल जाएंगे एलपीजी, व्हाट्सएप, जीवन बीमा और एटीएम से जुड़े ये नियम

1 फरवरी 2020

यात्रियों की जांच
World

कोरोनावायरस : बीते दो हफ्ते में चीन गए विदेशियों के अमेरिका आने पर रोक, 259 की मौत

1 फरवरी 2020

निर्भया की मां
India News

निर्भया की मां का गुस्सा फूटा, बोलीं- क्या गुस्सा शांत करने के लिए दी थी दरिंदों को मौत की सजा?

1 फरवरी 2020

पवन जल्लाद
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः फांसी टलने के कारण आज वापस लौट जाएगा पवन जल्लाद, क्या मिलेगा मेहनताना? संशय बरकरार

1 फरवरी 2020

मगरमच्छ के गले में फंसा टायर
World

चार साल से मगरमच्छ के गले में फंसा है टायर, निकालने वाले को इनाम देगी सरकार

31 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया के दोषी
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः अंतिम मुलाकात मान तीन दोषियों से मिले परिजन, अक्षय के घर से नहीं आया कोई

31 जनवरी 2020

कोरोनावायरस टेस्ट
Business Diary

कोरोनावायरसः भारत ने ड्रैगन को दिया झटका, मास्क निर्यात करने पर लगाया प्रतिबंध

31 जनवरी 2020

जामिया में फायरिंग करने वाला शख्स
Delhi NCR

जामिया फायरिंगः शरजील के बयानों से भड़का था नाबालिग, एक दिन पहले 10 हजार में खरीदा था तमंचा

31 जनवरी 2020

Big News, Amar Ujala, Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

हर रोज हम अलग-अलग खबरों से दो-चार होते हैं। हमारी आंखों के सामने से कई सारी खबरें गुजरती हैं। इनमें से कुछ ऐसी अहम खबरें होती हैं, जिनका हमारे जीवन पर असर पड़ता है... 

1 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

पुणे के स्टार्टअप की खोज, भारतीय डॉक्टरों ने ढूंढा कैंसर का चरण पता लगाने का नया तरीका

1 फरवरी 2020

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

पीएम मोदी ने कहा, सीएए का बचाव करने का कोई कारण नहीं, राजग नेता मजबूती से करें इसका समर्थन

31 जनवरी 2020

हंसराज हंस
India News

इंटरव्यू: हंसराज हंस बोले, सांसद बनने आया था, पीएम मोदी ने फौजी बना दिया

31 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

दोषियों को फांसी देने में अब नहीं होगी देरी, दिशानिर्देश बनाने पर सुनवाई को सुप्रीम कोर्ट राजी

31 जनवरी 2020

हलवा सेरेमनी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पिता के अंतिम दर्शन भी नहीं कर पाया ये अधिकारी, वित्त मंत्रालय ने ट्वीट कर की तारीफ

31 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

बजट सत्र की रणनीति : एनडीए की बैठक में सहयोगी दलों ने दिखाए तीखे तेवर, उठाए सवाल

1 फरवरी 2020

सीताराम येचुरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सीएए : विपक्ष का सरकार पर हमला, येचुरी ने कहा- आपातकाल जैसे हालात की ओर बढ़ रहा देश

1 फरवरी 2020

बजट 2020
India News

BUDGET 2020: एक फरवरी को दिनभर आम बजट का विशेष कवरेज amarujala.com पर

1 फरवरी 2020

bjp
India News

'चावल बाबा' के मंत्र से दिल्ली चुनाव जीतेगी भाजपा, दो रुपये किलो आटे के वादे में कितना दम

31 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस : दोषियों को एक फरवरी को नहीं होगी फांसी, अगले आदेश तक लगी रोक

निर्भया के दोषियों की फांसी पर एक बार फिर रोक लग गई है। कोर्ट के अगले आदेश तक इन दरिंदों को फांसी नहीं दी जा सकती है। इस फैसले पर निर्भया की मां काफी भावुक हो गईं।

31 जनवरी 2020

कफील खान 2:07

डॉ. कफील की गिरफ्तारी को भाई अदील खान ने बताया राजनीतिक साजिश, कहा-आरोप निराधार

31 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2020 3:13

बेरोजगारी, महंगाई से परेशान दिल्ली वाले, सुनिए बजट पर क्या कहता है दिल्ली का 'दिल'

31 जनवरी 2020

ग्लोबल हेल्थ इमरजेंसी 2:04

जारी है कोरोना वायरस का कहर, 17 देशों में कोरोना की दस्तक के बाद WHO ने घोषित की इंटरनेशनल इमरजेंसी

31 जनवरी 2020

बैंक 1:13

बैंक हड़ताल: 3 दिनों तक नहीं कर पाएंगे बैंक का कोई काम, मार्च में भी बंद रहेंगे बैंक

31 जनवरी 2020

budget 2020 current income tax slab you can save 93600 rs on income of 20 lakh rupees
Personal Finance

बजट: मौजूदा आयकर स्लैब में बदलाव संभव, 20 लाख की आय पर बचेंगे 93,600 रुपये

1 फरवरी 2020

बजट 2020
India News

BUDGET 2020: एक फरवरी को दिनभर आम बजट का विशेष कवरेज amarujala.com पर

1 फरवरी 2020

Union Budget 2020 know the difference between Interim and Union Budget
Business Diary

Budget 2020: अंतरिम बजट से कैसे अलग है आज पेश होने वाला आम बजट

1 फरवरी 2020

Budget 2020
Business Diary

Budget 2020: छपाई से जुड़े कुछ ऐसे तथ्य जिनके बारे में नहीं जानते होंगे आप

1 फरवरी 2020

James Wilson (फाइल फोटो)
Business Diary

Budget 2020: 1860 में इस अंग्रेज अधिकारी ने पेश किया था पहला आम बजट

1 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

बजट सत्र की रणनीति : एनडीए की बैठक में सहयोगी दलों ने दिखाए तीखे तेवर, उठाए सवाल

1 फरवरी 2020

