किसान संघ की अगली वार्ता तीन दिसंबर को, कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर ने किया आमंत्रित

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar invites Farmer Unions for next round of talks on 3rd December. (File Photo)
The first meeting was held on 13th November. pic.twitter.com/T3r76a9bzr — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020
