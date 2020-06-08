शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   unidentified men entered Rajaji Hospital in Madurai with weapons and killed a patient under treatment

तमिलनाडु: हथियार लेकर अस्पताल पहुंचे चार अज्ञात व्यक्ति, मरीज की हत्या कर भागे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मदुरै Updated Mon, 08 Jun 2020 10:43 AM IST
विज्ञापन
राजाजी अस्पताल में चार व्यक्तियों ने एक मरीज की हत्या कर दी
राजाजी अस्पताल में चार व्यक्तियों ने एक मरीज की हत्या कर दी - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर Free में
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

70 वर्षों से करोड़ों पाठकों की पसंद

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
तमिलनाडु के मदुरै में सोमवार सुबह को चार अज्ञात व्यक्ति हथियार लेकर राजाजी सरकारी अस्पताल पहुंचे और उन्होंने एक इलाजरत मरीज की हत्या कर दी। पुलिस ने उनके खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है और जांच जारी है। इसकी जानकारी मथिचियम पुलिस ने दी।
विज्ञापन

 
अब भगवती सर के साथ करें SSC, CTET, Bank और अन्य परीक्षाओं के मैथ्स की पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
unidentifird men government hospital tamilnadu police weapons

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

आतंकियों के खिलाफ मोर्चा लेते सुरक्षाकर्मी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः शोपियां में मुठभेड़ के दौरान चार आतंकी ढेर, तलाशी अभियान जारी

8 जून 2020

People gather at Gauri Shankar Temple
India News

उत्तराखंड और दिल्ली में खुल गए मंदिर के कपाट, जानिए किन-किन राज्यों में नहीं हो सकेंगे दर्शन

8 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विश्व मस्तिष्क ट्यूमर दिवस 2020
Health & Fitness

World Brain Tumour Day 2020: इस खास दिवस का क्या है महत्व, जानें ब्रेन ट्यूमर के बारे में

8 जून 2020

फाइल फोटो
India News

पूर्व वाइस चीफ एयर मार्शल का खुलासा: वायुसेना की इस कार्रवाई की सरकार को भी नहीं थी भनक

8 जून 2020

फहद हुसैन
Lucknow

पाकिस्तानी अखबार ‘डॉन’ के संपादक ने यूपी की दी मिसाल, इमरान सरकार को घेरा

8 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
राजेंद्र नाथ
Bollywood

हर सुपरस्टार पर भारी पड़ता था ये कॉमेडियन, भाई को परदे पर देख छोड़ दी थी पढ़ाई

8 जून 2020

दिल्ली एम्स के निदेशक डॉ. रणदीप गुलेरिया
Delhi NCR

आशंकाः एम्स निदेशक गुलेरिया ने कहा- भारत में कोरोना वायरस का चरम पर आना बाकी

8 जून 2020

सोनू सूद
Bollywood

प्रवासियों की मदद करते हुए भड़के सोनू सूद, गुस्से में किया ये ट्वीट

8 जून 2020

फाइल फोटो
India News

अनलॉक-1: आज खुल जाएगा पूरा देश, 15 अगस्त के बाद ही खुलेंगे स्कूल-कॉलेज

8 जून 2020

मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे से मिले सोनू सूद
Bollywood

शिवसेना की आलोचना के बाद उद्धव ठाकरे से मिले सोनू सूद, बाहर निकलते ही कही ये बड़ी बात

8 जून 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited