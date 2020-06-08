तमिलनाडु: हथियार लेकर अस्पताल पहुंचे चार अज्ञात व्यक्ति, मरीज की हत्या कर भागे

4 unidentified men entered Rajaji Government Hospital in Madurai with weapons early morning today and killed a patient under treatment. Case registered. Police investigation underway: Mathichiyam Police. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/EysdT4I6xI— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020
