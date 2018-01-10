Download App
Home ›   Business ›   Business Diary ›   UIDAI new plan to to further strengthen privacy and security of Aadhaar number holders

अब नहीं रहेगा आधार डाटा चोरी का डर, सुरक्षा पुख्ता करने के लिए UIDAI का नया प्लान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 10 Jan 2018 05:24 PM IST
UIDAI new plan to to further strengthen privacy and security of Aadhaar number holders
आधार कार्ड
आधार धारकों की निजता और सुरक्षा को और मजबूत बनाने के लिए यूआईडीएआई आधार धारकों के लिए वर्चुलअल आईडी लाने जा रहा है। 

यूआईडीएआई आधार कार्ड धारकों को वर्चुलअल आईडी जारी करेगा। यूआईडीएआई के मुताबिक इससे आधार कार्ड धारकों को किसी भी सत्यापन के लिए अपने आधार नंबर देन की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। सत्यापन के लिए उन्हें सिर्फ अपने वर्चुअल नंबर का इस्तेमाल करना पड़ेगा। 
 

यूआईडीएआई की इस पहल का असर ये होगा कि इससे वो एजेंसी बाहर हो जाएंगी जो आधार नंबर स्टोरेज करती हैं। सभी एजेंसी को नई व्यवस्था को 1 जून 2018 तक लागू करना होगा। 

कुछ दिनों पहले ही एक अंग्रेजी अखबार ने अपनी खबर में आधार डाटा को बेचे जाने का दावा किया है। अखबार ने व्हॉट्सऐप पर एक गुमनाम विक्रेता से एक सेवा खरीदने का दावा किया है। यह विक्रेता मजह 500 रुपये अदा करने पर देश में अब तक बने 1 अरब आधार कार्ड की जानकारी को निर्बाध रूप से मुहैया कराता है। इस जानकारी में आधार कार्ड बनवाने वाले का नाम, पता, पिन नंबर, फोटो, फोन नंबर और ईमेल आईडी शामिल हैं।

हालांकि केंद्र सरकार और आधार कार्ड जारी करने वाली सरकारी एजेंसी यूआईडीएआई ने दावा किया कि आधार का डाटा पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है और इसे कोई लीक नहीं कर सकता, ना ही इसे चुराया जा सकता है। 
uidai aadhar card
