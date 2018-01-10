To further strengthen privacy and security of #Aadhaar number holders, UIDAI to introduce virtual ID for Aadhaar holders to use it in lieu of his/her Aadhaar number to avoid need of sharing of the Aadhaar number at the time of authentication: UIDAI— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2018
आम बजट से ठीक पहले भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था के लिए अच्छी खबर है। वर्ल्ड बैंक ने कहा है कि 2018 में भारत की विकास दर 7.3 फीसदी रहेगी, जबकि इसके बाद के दो साल तक यह 7.5 फीसदी के स्तर पर रहेगी और चीन को इस मामले में काफी पीछे छोड़ देगी।
10 जनवरी 2018
