जानिए, व्हाट्सएप पर आने वाले इंडियन आर्मी वेलफेयर फंड के मैसेज का क्या है सच

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 16 Feb 2019 08:04 PM IST
truth about the message send from Indian Army Welfare Fund for donation
इन दिनों व्हाट्सएप यूजर्स को इंडियन आर्मी वेलफेयर फंड के बारे में एक मैसेज मिल रहा है। इस मैसेज में मोदी सरकार द्वारा शुरू किए गए एक अभियान की बात कही जा रही है, जिसमें लोगों से भारतीय सेना के लिए हथियार खरीदने व अन्य सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराने के लिए रोजाना एक रुपया दान करने की अपील की जा रही है। 
इस मैसेज को पढ़ने के बाद कई लोगों ने पैसे दान करना शुरू कर दिया। वहीं, कई लोगों ने इस संदेश के फर्जी होने की बात कही। अब इस मामले में भारतीय सेना ने ट्वीट किया है और इस मैसेज की सत्यता की पुष्टि की है। वहीं, सिंडिकेट बैंक ने भी इस मामले में स्थितियां स्पष्ट करते हुए इसकी सत्यता की पुष्टि की है।

