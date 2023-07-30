Rohingya: 'अवैध घुसपैठ के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए हम पूरी तरह दृढ़', असम सीएम के बयान पर त्रिपुरा पुलिस का जवाब

रोहिंग्या घुसपैठ के संबंध में असम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा की टिप्पणी पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए त्रिपुरा पुलिस ने शनिवार को कहा कि वह अवैध घुसपैठ के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने के लिए पूरी तरह दृढ़ है। दरअसल, असम के मुख्यमंत्री ने चिंता जताई थी कि दलाल त्रिपुरा के रास्ते रोहिंग्या को असम में लाते हैं।

Tripura Police is strongly determined to take action against illegal migration, including Rohingya, in coordination with other agencies.This year, till June, a total 354 illegal immigrants, including Rohingyas and border touts/facilitators,have been arrested by Tripura Police. https://t.co/nX3VIzvKQl