त्रिपुरा चुनाव में 307 उम्मीदवार मैदान में, भाजपा के 5 उम्मीदवारों के नाम खारिज  

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, अगरतला Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 06:09 PM IST
वाममोर्चा शासित त्रिपुरा में इस महीने की 18 तारीख को होने वाले विधानसभा चुनावों में 60 सीटों के लिए कुल 307 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं। राज्य के अतिरिक्त मुख्य चुनाव अधिकारी देवाशीष मोदक ने यहां इस बात की जानकारी दी।

बता दें कि पहले 320 उम्मीदवारों में नामांकन दायर किया था लेकिन शुक्रवार को जांच के बाद 13 लोगों का नामांकन खारिज कर दिया गया। 

देवाशीष ने बताया कि जिन 13 लोगों के नामांकन खारिज हुए हैं उनमें से एक तृणमूल कांग्रेस का, पांच भाजपा और इंडीजीनस पीपुल्स फ्रंट ऑफ त्रिपुरा (आईपीएफटी) के डमी उम्मीदवार थे जबकि सात निर्दलीय थे।
 
उन्होंने बताया कि नामांकन तकनीकी आधार पर खारिज किए गए हैं। किसी उम्मीदवार ने हलफनामा दायर नहीं किया था तो किसी ने आधे-अधूरे कागजात जमा कराए थे। 

अधिकारी के मुताबिक, राज्य के आठ में से पांच जिलों में चुनावी ड्यूटी में लगे सरकारी कर्मचारियों के प्रशिक्षण का काम पूरा हो गया है। जल्द शेष तीन जिलों में भी प्रशिक्षण कार्य पूरा करा लिया जाएगा।
