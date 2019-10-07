शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Srinagar ›   Tourist ban will be lifted in Jammu Kashmir from 10 October

कश्मीर में फिर लौटेंगे पर्यटक, 10 अक्तूबर से हटेंगी पाबंदियां 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, श्रीनगर Updated Mon, 07 Oct 2019 10:08 PM IST
जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू—कश्मीर में पर्यटकों को घाटी छोड़ने के निर्देश को 10 अक्तूबर से हटा लिया जाएगा। जम्मू—कश्मीर के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने निर्देश दिए हैं कि गृह मंत्रालय की एडवाइजरी को 10 अक्तूबर से वापस लिया जाएगा। इस एडवाइजरी के मुताबिक पर्यटकों को जम्मू—कश्मीर छोड़ने के लिए कहा गया था। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
