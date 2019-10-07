कश्मीर में फिर लौटेंगे पर्यटक, 10 अक्तूबर से हटेंगी पाबंदियां 

Government of Jammu and Kashmir: Governor Satya Pal Malik has directed that the Home Department’s advisory asking tourists to leave the valley be lifted immediately. This will be done with effect from 10.10.2019. pic.twitter.com/eyyI9o6TdS— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
डायरेक्टोरेट जनरल ऑफ सिविल एविएशन (डीजीसीए) के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने सोमवार को बताया कि दोनों पायलटों में से एक पायलट विमान में प्रवेश करने के लिए भी अधिकृत नहीं था।
7 अक्टूबर 2019