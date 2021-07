टोक्यो ओलंपिक 2020: मीराबाई की 'चांदी' से पूरा देश खुश, पीएम मोदी समेत इन हस्तियों ने दी बधाई

"What a day! What a win for India. Mirabai Chanu wins silver in Weightlifting Women's 49kg category, India open tally in Tokyo Olympics. You've made the country proud today," tweets Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu hails from Manipur. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/gwQYXjzab0

Winning a medal on the first day is very special because it sets the tone. We would like to congratulate Mirabai Chanu. She promised to win a medal in Tokyo Olympics. It's a huge honor and we are proud of our country's daughter: Kiren Rijiju, Law Minister & former Sports Minister pic.twitter.com/SlhDS6zW5k