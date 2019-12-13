शहर चुनें

TMC MP Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court challenging validity of Citizenship Amendment Act

तृणमूल सांसद मोइत्रा ने नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दाखिल की याचिका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 13 Dec 2019 11:00 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
तृणमूल कांग्रेस के सांसद महुआ मोइत्रा ने नागरिकता संशोधन अधिनियम की वैधता के खिलाफ उच्चतम न्यायालय का दरवाजा खटखटाया है। मुख्य न्यायाधीश जस्टिस एसए बोबडे की पीठ ने इसपर आज जल्दी सुनवाई करने से इनकार कर दिया है। उन्होंने वकील से कहा है कि वह इस मामले को उल्लेख करने वाले अधिकारी के सामने इसका उल्लेख करें।
ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर लाइक करें

