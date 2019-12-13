तृणमूल सांसद मोइत्रा ने नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दाखिल की याचिका

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court challenging the validity of Citizenship Amendment Act. A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde refuses early hearing for today and asks lawyer to mention the matter before the mentioning officer. pic.twitter.com/8XwNk3Xke6— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने नागरिकता (संशोधन) विधेयक, 2019 को अपनी मंजूरी प्रदान कर दी है। राष्ट्रपति की मंजूरी मिलने के साथ ही यह विधेयक अब कानून बन गया है।
13 दिसंबर 2019