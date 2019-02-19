शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   tickets of Vande Bharat Express booked for next 10 days

अगले 10 दिन के लिए बुक हुईं वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस की टिकटें

भाषा, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 19 Feb 2019 03:04 AM IST
tickets of Vande Bharat Express booked for next 10 days
ख़बर सुनें
भारत की सबसे तेज गति से चलने वाली ट्रेन वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस की टिकटें अगले 10 दिन के लिए बिक गई हैं। रेलवे ने सोमवार को यह जानकारी दी। ट्रेन सप्ताह में पांच दिन चलेगी। यह सोमवार और गुरुवार को नहीं चलेगी।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अधिकारियों के अनुसार, ट्रेन मंगलवार के लिए 121 प्रतिशत, बुधवार के लिए 112 प्रतिशत, शुक्रवार के लिए 109 प्रतिशत और शनिवार के लिए 114 प्रतिशत बुक है। इसी प्रकार 24 फरवरी से लेकर तीन मार्च तक ट्रेन औसतन 104 प्रतिशत बुक है।

Recommended

BJP announces alliance By showing the fear of ED to Shiv Sena said Congress
India News

शिवसेना को ईडी का डर दिखाकर भाजपा ने किया चुनावी गठबंधन : कांग्रेस

19 फरवरी 2019

Saudi arab and Pakistan protest against United Nations system of blacklist
World

सऊदी और पाक ने किया काली सूची में डालने की संयुक्त राष्ट्र व्यवस्था का विरोध

19 फरवरी 2019

Starting today, 16 States and Union Territories have single emergency number 112
India News

आज से शुरू होगा 16 राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों में एकल आपातकालीन नंबर 112

19 फरवरी 2019

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
Bollywood

पुलवामा हमले पर मल्लिका दुआ ने कही बेहूदा बात, यूजर्स बोले- 'घर का कोई शहीद होता तो जश्न न मनाती'

18 फरवरी 2019

Mallika Dua
mallika dua
mallika dua
mallika dua
Bollywood

पुलवामा हमले पर मल्लिका दुआ ने कही बेहूदा बात, यूजर्स बोले- 'घर का कोई शहीद होता तो जश्न न मनाती'

18 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

90 के दशक की सुपरस्टार करिश्मा को फिल्मों में नहीं मिल रहा काम, 7 साल बाद बोल्ड प्रोजेक्ट से वापसी

18 फरवरी 2019

karishma kapoor
karishma kapoor
karishma kapoor
karishma kapoor
Bollywood

90 के दशक की सुपरस्टार करिश्मा को फिल्मों में नहीं मिल रहा काम, 7 साल बाद बोल्ड प्रोजेक्ट से वापसी

18 फरवरी 2019

सीआरपीएफ जवान की पत्नी
Chandigarh

जब तक 40 जवानों की मौत का बदला नहीं ले लेते, तब तक मांग में सिंदूर नहीं सजाऊंगी: पूनम

18 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
vande bharat express train 18 tickets booked वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

woman leaves dress at ex boyfriend home finds his mom wearing it month later
Bizarre News

प्रेमी के घर कपड़े छोड़ गई थी लड़की, एक्स-ब्वॉयफ्रेंड की मां की हरकत हो गई वायरल

18 फरवरी 2019

नेगियमिंख का सुनहरा ताबूत
World

लूट का सुनहरा ताबूत मिस्र को लौटाएगा अमेरिका का म्यूजियम, 28 करोड़ में खरीदा था

18 फरवरी 2019

supreme court
India News

पशु वध पर प्रतिबंध की मांग वाली याचिका सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने की खारिज

18 फरवरी 2019

टमाटर
Madhya Pradesh

भले सड़ जाए पेटलावद का टमाटर पाकिस्तान नहीं भेजेंगे, किसानों का फैसला

18 फरवरी 2019

Pulwama terror attack: State governments and administration come forward to help Kashmiri students 
India News

पुलवामा हमला: कश्मीरी छात्रों की मदद को राज्य सरकारें और प्रशासन आया आगे

18 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर में पिछले एक साल में 57 फीसदी बढ़े आईईडी विस्फोट 

18 फरवरी 2019

martyr major chitresh bisht
Dehradun

राजौरी धमाका: शहीद मेजर चित्रेश बिष्ट हरिद्वार में पंचतत्च में हुए विलीन, भाई ने दी मुखाग्नि

18 फरवरी 2019

Disgruntled youth in urban disorder and jobless growth said Manmohan singh
India News

शहरी अव्यवस्था और रोजगार विहीन वृद्धि से युवाओं में असंतोष : मनमोहन

18 फरवरी 2019

Party politics dominated all-party meeting on the Pulwama terror attack
India News

पुलवामा हमले पर सर्वदलीय बैठक में भी हावी रही ‘दलीय राजनीति’

17 फरवरी 2019

गुर्जर आंदोलन
Delhi NCR

गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन खत्म, रेलवे ने बहाल की सभी ट्रेन सेवा

17 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अंतरिम बजट के खिलाफ दायर याचिका पर विचार करने से कोर्ट का इनकार

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने गत एक फरवरी के अंतरिम बजट को निरस्त करने की मांग वाली याचिका को खारिज कर दिया है। याचिका में कहा गया कि अंतरिम बजट का संविधान में कोई प्रावधान नहीं है। 

19 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
Supreme Court to consider plea for urgent hearing against article 370 in jammu Kashmir
India News

धारा 370 के खिलाफ जनहित याचिका की तत्काल सुनवाई पर विचार करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

18 फरवरी 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

शिवसेना के साथ भाजपा का गठबंधन राजनीति से परे : पीएम मोदी

19 फरवरी 2019

भाजपा-शिवसेना में सीटों पर बनी सहमति
India News

2019 महासंग्राम: पुराने दोस्त फिर साथ, भाजपा 25 और शिवसेना 23 सीटों पर लडे़गी चुनाव

18 फरवरी 2019

राजीव कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोलकाता के पुलिस आयुक्त राजीव कुमार का तबादला, अनुज शर्मा को मिल सकती जिम्मेदारी

18 फरवरी 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी-मोरिसियो मैक्री
India News

पुलवामा पर पीएम बोले- अब बातचीत का समय खत्म, दुनिया को कार्रवाई करनी होगी

18 फरवरी 2019

ममता बनर्जी
India News

ममता ने सरकार को घेरा- जब पता था चुनाव से पहले हो सकता है हमला तो क्यों हुई चूक?

18 फरवरी 2019

पाकिस्तानी उच्चायुक्त सोहेल महमूद
India News

पुलवामा आतंकी हमला: पाकिस्तान ने अपने उच्चायुक्त को वापस बुलाया

18 फरवरी 2019

उच्च स्तरीय बैठक के लिए पहुंचे शीर्ष अधिकारी
India News

जम्मू के ताजा हालात पर उच्चस्तरीय बैठक, राजनाथ बोले- जवानों का जोश हाई

18 फरवरी 2019

Kirti Azad said that members on social media does not make any party number one
India News

भाजपा से 'आजाद' हुए कीर्ति की नसीहत, सोशल मीडिया पर सदस्यों की संख्या से पार्टी नंबर एक नहीं बनती

18 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

जानिए क्या है धारा 370

जम्मू-कश्मीर और वहां की राजनीति में क्या खास बात है। जम्मू-कश्मीर भारत से किस तरह से अलग है। दरअसल जम्मू-कश्मीर राज्य को धारा 370 के कारण कुछ विशेष अधिकार मिले हैं। और धारा 370 की वजह ही एक देश को दो हिस्सों में बांटती है।

18 फरवरी 2019

पीएम मोदी 2:37

दिल्ली में पीएम मोदी ने आतंकियों को दी कड़ी चेतावनी, कहा अब बातचीत का वक्त खत्म

18 फरवरी 2019

कुलभूषण जाधव 1:51

जानिए कौन हैं कुलभूषण जाधव जिनको लेकर ICJ में चल रही है सुनवाई

18 फरवरी 2019

जम्मू 1:07

पुलवामा हमले के बाद चौथे दिन भी जम्मू में कर्फ्यू जारी

18 फरवरी 2019

बीजेपी नेता ने करवाया अपनी ही बेटी का अपहरण, ये है वजह 2:43

बीजेपी नेता ने करवाया अपनी ही बेटी का अपहरण, ये है वजह

18 फरवरी 2019

Related

कमल हासन
India News

कमल हासन ने पीओके को बताया आजाद कश्मीर, सरकार से की जनमत संग्रह की मांग

18 फरवरी 2019

pulwama terror attack: campaign to isolate Pak, Army's Operation 25 in search of mastermind
India News

पाक को अलग-थलग करने की मुहिम तेज, मास्टरमाइंड की तलाश में सेना का ‘ऑपरेशन 25’ 

18 फरवरी 2019

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा
India News

नहीं बदले शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा के तेवर, 'चौकीदार' का जिक्र कर मोदी को बनाया निशाना

18 फरवरी 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
India News

प्रियंका ने दिया अल्टीमेटम, पार्टी के खिलाफ काम करने वाले नेता होंगे बाहर

18 फरवरी 2019

पद्मराजन
India News

जानिए उस उम्मीदवार के बारे में जो हारने के लिए लड़ चुका है 169 चुनाव

18 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

शर्मनाक: कश्मीर में तैनात सीआरपीएफ जवान को पुलिस ने पीटा

18 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.