आंध्र प्रदेश: पूर्वी गोदावरी जिले के मूलस्थानम गांव में सड़क हादसा, तीन लोगों की मौत

आंध्र प्रदेश के पूर्वी गोदावरी जिले के मूलस्थानम गांव के पास शुक्रवार सुबह हुए एक सड़क हादसे में तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने कहा कि हादसे की जांच जारी है।

Andhra Pradesh: Three persons lost their lives in an accident at National Highway near Mulasthanam village in East Godavari, earlier today. Probe underway.