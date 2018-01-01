बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
न्यू ईयर सेलिब्रेशनः जश्न में डूबा पूरा देश, युवाओं में उत्साह तो सड़कों पर लगा जाम
{"_id":"5a4946964f1c1b10788b5dee","slug":"the-whole-country-immersed-in-the-new-year-celebration-traffic-on-the-roads","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0908\u092f\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0903 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0942\u092c\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0938\u093e\u0939 \u0924\u094b \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u091c\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Mon, 01 Jan 2018 01:57 AM IST
new year party
देशभर में नए साल के स्वागत लिए लोगों में काफी उत्साह दिखाई दिया। युवा इसे लेकर ज्यादा उत्साहित नजर आए। लोग बड़े धूमधाम और मस्ती के माहौल के साथ
न्यू ईयर सेलिब्रेशन
कर रहे हैं। शाम होते ही मॉल्स, होटल और रेस्टोरेंट में लोगों की भीड़ जुटने लगी। रविवार रात को ऐसे जोड़ों की भरमार रही जो पब एंड बार की ओर कदम बढ़ रहे थे। कहीं लोग खाने-पीने का लुत्फ उठा रहे थे तो कहीं कोई मल्टीप्लेक्स में फिल्म का आनंद उठा रहा था। हर तरफ मस्ती, उमंग और मदहोशी का आलम दिखा। नए साल के जश्र में युवाओं के जाम से जाम भी टकराते रहे।
नए साल के जश्र में कोई विघ्न न हो इसके लिए मॉल में सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए।
युवाओं ने वर्ष 2018 का स्वागत डांस और मस्ती से किया। रविवार शाम तक नए साल के जश्न पर और गहरा रंग चढ़ गया। जैसे ही घड़ी में रात के 12 बजे लोगों ने अपने-अपने तरीके से नए साल का स्वागत किया। कहीं केक काटकर तो कहीं म्यूजिक की धुन पर डांस कर एक दूसरे को नए साल की बधाइयां दी गईं। लोग इस पल को कैमरे में कैद करते रहे। शहर के पार्कों व सोसायटियों में भी नए साल की पूर्व संध्या पर कई कार्यक्रम हुए।
पढ़ें-
जैसे ही 12 बजे सबकुछ भूलकर नए साल के जश्न में डूब गए लखनऊ वाले, देखें- खास तस्वीरें
रविवार सुबह से ही नए साल का जश्न शुरू हो गया था। मॉल को भी नए साल के जश्न के लिए सजाया गया था। छुट्टी का दिन होने से मॉल और बाजारों में भीड़ रही। सेक्टर-18, जीआईपी मॉल व डीएलएफ मॉल में बड़ी संख्या में युवा पहुंचे। शाम होते ही भीड़ और बढ़ गई। यहां तक की पार्किंग केलिए लोगों को जगह नहीं मिल रही थी। दिल्ली-एनसीआर केलोग भी नए साल की पार्टी के लिए नोएडा आए।
फूलों की चार गुना बिक्री
नये साल का जश्न मनाते लाेग
लोगों ने रात 12 बजे एक दूसरे को फूल देकर भी नए साल की शुभकामनाएं दीं। इस वजह से फूलों की मांग बढ़ गई थी। सबसे ज्यादा लाल गुलाब खरीदे गए। सेक्टर-18 में फूल विक्रेता मनोज ने बताया कि अन्य दिनों की तुलना में रविवार की देर शाम तक चार से पांच गुना ज्यादा बिक्री हुई।
देर रात तक रही भीड़
सेक्टर-18 में देर रात नए साल का जश्न देखने को मिला। यहां पर गाड़ियों की कतारें दिख रही थीं। लोग एक दूसरे को वर्ष 2018 की बधाइयां दे रहे थे। सेक्टर-18 में जाम और सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने कई जगहों से रास्ता बंद कर दिया था। वहीं, सेक्टर-70 स्थित पैन ओएसिस में भी नए साल के जश्न में पार्टी हुई। यहां बैंड बुलाया गया था। इस दौरान बच्चों, युवाओं, महिलाओं और बुजुर्गों ने जमकर मस्ती की। यहां खाने के भी विशेष इंतजाम थे।
आगे पढ़ें
फूलों की चार गुना बिक्री
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a473ecc4f1c1bbd208b993d","slug":"north-delhi-municipal-corporation-recruitment-2018-walk-in-for-77-sr-and-jr-resident-posts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0917\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0947\u091c\u0940\u0921\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0935\u0949\u0915-\u0907\u0928-\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
{"_id":"5a48698a4f1c1b3c3d8c0da9","slug":"bigg-boss-11-weekend-ka-vaar-task-between-shilpa-shidey-and-hina-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0930\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 Winner","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a472f054f1c1b6e468bd5c8","slug":"having-caradamom-on-regular-basis-will-help-men-to-get-rid-of-infertility","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0937 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 2 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u092f\u091a\u0940, \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u092e\u091c\u094b\u0930\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"5a4723c44f1c1baa268b6a78","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-daughter-suhana-khan-troll-for-her-dress","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0902\u091c\u093e\u0932, \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Fashion","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928","slug":"fashion"}}
{"_id":"5a47385e4f1c1b5c0c8b5d18","slug":"a-man-crushed-to-death-by-his-128-kg-wife","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093f \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0923, \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c\u094b-\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a48da344f1c1b74698c4fee","slug":"i-am-grateful-to-pm-modi-for-his-statement-on-mann-ki-baat-says-anjum-bashir-khan-khattak","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u092b, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a485d434f1c1ba12d8bb84a","slug":"south-superstar-rajnikant-annouces-will-fight-tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-with-his-party","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940, \u0924\u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u093e\u0921\u0941 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a487ac44f1c1b0f788b5ce6","slug":"gujarat-deputy-cm-nitin-patel-says-he-is-going-to-take-his-charge-in-rupani-cabinet","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u093e\u0924: \u0921\u093f\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0940 CM \u0928\u093f\u0924\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u091f\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0932\u092f, \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0926\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a4714324f1c1b74698c4cb4","slug":"sources-says-nitin-patel-is-not-happy-with-rupani-cabinet-and-gives-threats-of-resignation","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0928\u093f\u0924\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u091f\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0911\u092b\u0930- 10 MLA \u0932\u093e\u0913, \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090a\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928 ","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a48adaa4f1c1b1f168b6312","slug":"rajinikanth-to-enter-politics-subramanian-swamy-to-amitabh-bachchan-people-reaction-on-twitter","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0924: \u0938\u0941\u092c\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923\u094d\u092f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0928\u092a\u0922\u093c, \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0927\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a4857fe4f1c1bc5758bc155","slug":"pm-modi-will-do-man-ki-baat","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e- \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935 ","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!