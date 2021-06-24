बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   The last supermoon of the year Strawberry Moon as seen in Puri, Odisha

शानदार नजारा: पुरी और गोवा में नजर आया साल का आखिरी सुपरमून, आप भी देखें 'स्ट्राबेरी मून' की झलक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुरी Published by: संजीव कुमार झा Updated Thu, 24 Jun 2021 09:08 PM IST

सार

 इस दौरान चांद धरती के इर्द-गिर्द अपनी कक्षा में सबसे निकट होता है और इसलिए आम फुल मून से ज्यादा बड़ा और प्रकाशमय होता है।
विज्ञापन
साल का आखिरी सुपरमून
साल का आखिरी सुपरमून - फोटो : ANI
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

ओडिशा के पुरी और गोवा के पणजी में आज शाम खूबसूरत नजारा देखने को मिला। दरअसल, यहां लोगों को आसमान में साल के आखिरी सुपरमून 'स्ट्राबेरीमून' की झलक दिखाई दी। लोग इसे देखने के बाद काफी उत्साहित दिखे। 
विज्ञापन


इस दौरान चांद धरती के इर्द-गिर्द अपनी कक्षा में सबसे निकट होता है और इसलिए आम फुल मून से ज्यादा बड़ा और प्रकाशमय होता है। स्ट्रॉबेरी मून आमतौर पर स्प्रिंग के आखिरी फुल मून पर होता है। इसे ग्रीन कॉर्न मून, ब्लूमिंग मून, होएर मून, बर्थ मून, एग लेयिंग मून, हनी मून और मीड मून भी कहते हैं। 
गोवा में साल का आखिरी सुपरमून
 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national supermoon 2021 last supermoon odisha
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

पीएम आवास में जम्मू-कश्मीर के नेताओं से मिले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

PM Modi All Party Meet Live: जम्मू-कश्मीर के नेताओं संग पीएम मोदी की बैठक खत्म, करीब साढ़े तीन घंटे तक मंथन

24 जून 2021

Jio Phone Next
Tech Diary

Reliance AGM 2021: जियो ने लॉन्च किया Jio Phone Next, जानें इसके फीचर्स

24 जून 2021

अनुच्छेद-370 हटने के बाद बदले हालात बयां करती तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: अब नहीं दिखते पत्थरबाज, लद गए पाक-परस्त और देश-विरोधियों के दिन, देखिए तस्वीरें

24 जून 2021

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
Education

बड़ा फैसला: 31 जुलाई तक सभी बोर्ड मूल्यांकन नीति के आधार पर जारी करें परिणाम, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिए आदेश

24 जून 2021

जम्मू और कश्मीर से जुुड़े सवाल
Education

जम्मू-कश्मीर : अभी भी लागू है अनुच्छेद-370! तो फिर हटाया क्या था? कैसे अलग है अनुच्छेद-371 से? यहां समझें

24 जून 2021

Redmi Note 10
Gadgets

महंगाई की मार: ये सात स्मार्टफोन हुए महंगे, भारतीय बाजार में हैं काफी लोकप्रिय

24 जून 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

सलाह: लिवर की ताकत को बढ़ा देती हैं ये पांच चीजें, दैनिक आहार में जरूर करें शामिल

24 जून 2021

पीएम आवास में जम्मू-कश्मीर के नेताओं से मिले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Jammu

सियासी हलचल: दिल्ली में बैठक और जम्मू में प्रदर्शन का दौर, देखें प्रदेश का माहौल और पल-पल का अपडेट

24 जून 2021

भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
Cricket News

WTC Final: ये पांच खिलाड़ी रहे मैच के मुजरिम, वरना भारत आती फाइनल की ट्रॉफी

24 जून 2021

इन सेलेब्स ने सगाई के बाद छोड़ा था एक-दूसरे का साथ
Bollywood

रिलेशनशिप: सगाई तो हुई लेकिन सात फेरे नहीं ले पाए ये सितारे, शादी से पहले ही टूटा रिश्ता

24 जून 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited