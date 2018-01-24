Download App
संयुक्त राष्ट्र दौरे से डरा आतंकी हाफिज सईद, गिरफ्तारी से बचने के लिए ली कोर्ट की शरण

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 07:04 AM IST
Terror suspect Terrorist Hafeez Saeed from UN tour, 
hafeez saeed
संयुक्त राष्ट्र के दौरे से पहले मुंबई हमलों के मास्टरमाइंड को अपनी गिरफ्तारी का डर सता रहा है। सईद ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद (यूएनएससी) की प्रतिबंध निगरानी समिति के इस्लामाबाद दौरे से पहले गिरफ्तारी से बचने के लिए लाहौर हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की है। सईद का कहना है कि सरकार अमेरिका और भारत के कहने पर उसे गिरफ्तार करना चाहती है। मालूम हो कि यूएनएससी 1267 प्रतिबंध समिति इस सप्ताह इस्लामाबाद का दौरा करेगी। 

समिति वैश्विक संस्था की तरफ से लगाए जाने वाले प्रतिबंधों के संबंध में इस्लामाबाद द्वारा नियमों के पालन की समीक्षा करने आ रही है। यूएनएससी का दो दिन का दौरा बृहस्पतिवार से शुरू होगा। एक मीडिया रिपोर्ट में यह कहा गया था कि पाकिस्तान समिति को किसी भी तरह से जमात उद दावा प्रमुख हाफिज सईद या उसके संस्थाओं तक सीधे संपर्क नहीं करने देगा। 

सईद ने अपने और खुद के संगठन के खिलाफ संभावित कार्रवाई के मद्देनजर अपने वकील एके डोगर के जरिये अदालत में यह याचिका दायर की है। याचिका में पीएमएल-एन सरकार को हाफिज की गिरफ्तारी और उसके संगठन जमात उद दावा और फलाह-ए- इंसानियत के खिलाफ कार्रवाई नहीं करने के निर्देश देने की मांग की गई है। लश्कर-ए-ताइबा के संस्थापक ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान सरकार उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की योजना बना रही है।
terrorist hafeez saeed un pakistan

