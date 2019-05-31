शहर चुनें

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की कैबिनेट के 10 प्रमुख चेहरे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 31 May 2019 09:56 AM IST
कैबिनेट मंत्री
कैबिनेट मंत्री - फोटो : PTI
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में लोकसभा चुनाव में मिली बड़ी जीत के बाद भाजपा अपना दूसरा कार्यकाल शुरू करने जा रही है। गुरुवार को प्रधानमंत्री मोदी समेत कैबिनेट के सभी सदस्यों ने शपथ ली। इस कैबिनेट में कई परिचित नाम भी शामिल हैं। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के साथ बैठक के बाद अमित शाह ने पार्टी और सहयोगी दलों को इस बात की जानकारी दी कि कैबिनेट का सदस्य कौन बनेगा। 

शाह ने खुद भी कैबिनेट में एंट्री कर सबको हैरान कर दिया। कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं कि उन्हें वित्त या फिर गृह मंत्रालय मिल सकता है। चलिए जानते हैं कैबिनेट के 10 प्रमुख नाम कौन से हैं-
कैबिनेट मंत्री
कैबिनेट मंत्री - फोटो : PTI
राजनाथ सिंह
राजनाथ सिंह - फोटो : PTI
नितिन गडकरी (फाइल फोटो)
नितिन गडकरी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
डीवी सदानंद गौड़ा
डीवी सदानंद गौड़ा - फोटो : File photo
निर्मला सीतारमण
निर्मला सीतारमण - फोटो : Instagram
राम विलास पासवान
राम विलास पासवान - फोटो : File photo
प्रकाश जावड़ेकर
प्रकाश जावड़ेकर - फोटो : amar ujala
रविशंकर प्रसाद
रविशंकर प्रसाद - फोटो : ANI
पीयूष गोयल
पीयूष गोयल - फोटो : File Photo
एस जयशंकर 
एस जयशंकर  - फोटो : s jaishankar
स्मृति ईरानी
स्मृति ईरानी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
