तेलंगाना: पूर्व मंत्री ने बंदूक के बल पर स्थानीय ठेकेदार और जेसीबी ड्राइवर को धमकाया, वीडियो वायरल

Telangana: Former Minister Gutta Mohan Reddy booked for threatening a local contractor & JCB driver with his licensed pistol, while they were widening a canal on Reddy's land.— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020
Case registered against Reddy under Arms Act after a video of him brandishing his revolver went viral. pic.twitter.com/0M6FMsyvVP
