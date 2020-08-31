शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Telangana Former Minister Gutta Mohan Reddy booked for threatening local contractor JCB driver with pistol

तेलंगाना: पूर्व मंत्री ने बंदूक के बल पर स्थानीय ठेकेदार और जेसीबी ड्राइवर को धमकाया, वीडियो वायरल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Mon, 31 Aug 2020 09:56 AM IST
ठेकेदार पर बंदूक तानते पूर्व मंत्री गुट्टा
ठेकेदार पर बंदूक तानते पूर्व मंत्री गुट्टा - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
तेलंगाना के पूर्व मंत्री गुट्टा मोहन रेड्डी पर एक स्थानीय ठेकेदार और जेसीबी चालक को अपनी लाइसेंसी पिस्तौल से धमकी देने की वजह से मामला दर्ज किया गया है। पूर्व मंत्री ने उन्हें तब धमकी दी जब वे रेड्डी की भूमि पर एक नहर का विस्तार कर रहे थे। रेड्डी के खिलाफ तब आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया, जब पिस्तौल तानने वाली उनकी वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गई।
former minister viral video social media local contractor brandishing

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

