बीजेपी को राहत, एनडीए से अलग नहीं होगी चंद्रबाबू नायडू की पार्टी TDP

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अमरावती Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 08:23 AM IST
TDP और बीजेपी में जारी खटपट के बीच यह खबर आई है कि दोनों ही पार्टियां गठबंधन से अलग नहीं होंगी। तेलगु देशम पार्टी के नेता और केंद्रीय मंत्री वाई सत्यनारायण चौधरी ने कहा कि पार्टी पूरी तरह गठबंधन के साथ है। 

उन्होंने कहा कि हमने गठबंधन तोड़ने की बात कभी नहीं की। हालांकि आपको बता दें कि केंद्रीय बजट के मुद्दे पर टीडीपी और बीजेपी के बीच मतभेद की खबरें आई थीं जिसके बाद टीडीपी के बीजेपी गठबंधन से अलग होने का मन बनाने की खबरें सामने आयी थीं।

चौधरी ने बताया कि सीएम चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने मीटिंग में साफ कर दिया है कि हमारा राज्य प्रतिकूल परिस्थितियों से गुजर रहा है, लोग इसलिए संतुष्ट नहीं दिख रहे थे क्योंकि बजट में हमारे राज्य के लिए कोई खास घोषणा नहीं की गई। लेकिन अब हमें उम्मीद है कि कुछ दिनों में स्थिति सही हो जाएगी।
