Home ›   India News ›   TDP President Chadrababu Naidu told his MPs to continue their protests in Parliament

TDP सांसदों का जारी रहेगा संसद में सरकार का विरोध, नायडु ने दिया निर्देश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, विजयवाड़ा Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 08:45 AM IST
TDP President Chadrababu Naidu told his MPs to continue their protests in Parliament
चंद्रबाबू नायडु
वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली के संसद भवन में दिए बयान से तेलुगू देशम पार्टी (टीडीपी) नाराज है। वह आंध्र प्रदेश को बजट में मिले कम फंड से नाखुश है। इसी वजह से टीडीपी के अध्यक्ष और आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री नारा चंद्रबाबू नायडु ने अपनी पार्टी के सांसदों से कहा है- केंद्र इस तरह का बर्ताव करके आंध्र के लोगों को महसूस करवा रही है जैसे वह इस देश का हिस्सा नहीं हैं।

नायडु जोकि इस समय दुबई में हैं उन्होंने टीडीपी सांसदों के साथ एक आपातकालीन टेली-कॉन्फ्रेंस बैठक की, जिसमें दो केंद्रीय कैबिनेट के मंत्री भी शामिल थे। उन्होंने गुरुवार को सासंदों से कहा है कि वो संसद में अपने विरोध को जारी रखें। कॉन्फ्रेंस के जरिए सांसदों ने नायडु को जेटली का संसद में दिया बयान भी पढ़कर सुनाया। टीडीपी सूत्रों का कहना है कि भाजपा ने उन्हें कोने में खड़ा कर दिया है।

तोता नरसिम्हा ने कहा- नायडु ने केंद्र के पिछले कुछ दिनों में दिए रिस्पॉन्स पर नाखुशी जताते है और हमें अपना विरोध जारी रखने के लिए कहा है। शुक्रवार को एक बार फिर नायडु टेली-कॉन्फ्रेंस के जरिए अपनी पार्टी के सांसदों के साथ बैठक करेंगे। टीडीपी के कुछ सदस्यों जिसमें मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री गंता श्रीनिवास राव भी शामिल हैं उनका कहना है कि अगर जरुरत पड़ी तो हम एनडीए से अलग हो जाएंगे।

RELATED

8 फरवरी को लोकसभा में राष्ट्रपति के अभिभाषण पर धन्यवाद प्रस्ताव के चर्चा के जवाब में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कांग्रेस पर कड़ा हमला बोलते हुए अपने नाराज सहयोगी टीडीपी को भी सियासी संदेश दिया। अपने भाषण में पीएम ने टीडीपी को याद दिलाया कि इस पार्टी का गठन कांग्रेस विरोध की नींव पर हुआ है। पीएम ने आंध्रप्रदेश की अस्मिता का सवाल खड़ा करते हुए टीडीपी को परोक्ष रूप से सचेत भी किया। 
chandrababu naidu arun jaitley narendra modi

