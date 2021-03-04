शहर चुनें

India News

तांडव मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- कुछ ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर अश्लील सामग्री प्रसारित की जा रही है

Sneha Baluni न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: स्नेहा बलूनी
Updated Thu, 04 Mar 2021 02:09 PM IST
तांडव फिल्म का पोस्टर
तांडव फिल्म का पोस्टर - फोटो : Facebook
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने गुरुवार को तांडव ममाले पर सुनवाई की। अदालत ने कहा कि कुछ ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर अश्लील सामग्री प्रसारित की जा रही है, संतुलन बनाने की जरूरत बताई। सुनवाई के दौरान न्यायालय ने केंद्र से कहा कि वह सोशल मीडिया पर नियमों की जानकारी दे। इसके साथ ही कहा कि अमेजन प्राइम की इंडिया प्रमुख अपर्णा पुरोहित की अग्रिम जमानत याचिका पर सुनवाई शुक्रवार को की जाएगी।
india news national tandav case supreme court amazon prime

