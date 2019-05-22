Election Result Live: कर्नाटक में भाजपा का परचम, राहुल सबसे बड़ी जीत की ओर अग्रसर

LiveElection Result Live: कर्नाटक में भाजपा का परचम, राहुल सबसे बड़ी जीत की ओर अग्रसर
Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh leading with 1,26,436 votes from Mandya (Karnataka), CM HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil is trailing. #ElectionResults2019 (file pic) pic.twitter.com/6vX9yg4yIe— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019
Karnataka: Visuals of celebrations from BJP office in Bengaluru. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/7bZLeOGy26— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019
Shashi Tharoor on Congress leading in Kerala: The state has become an exemplar for what the politics of the Congress nationally could be. I just hope we will be able to build from the very disappointing result nationally. pic.twitter.com/zPDZOcgaxR— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019
Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress: We accept the result in Gulbarga, the verdict that people gave us, we are accepting it. We believe in democracy. We will discuss how to correct our mistakes and how to strengthen the party. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/bOB6531ZYT— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019
Kerala: Visuals of celebrations from Wayanad. Congress President Rahul Gandhi is leading by 8,38,371 votes. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/zF1BgzV6lR— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019
#TamilNadu: Celebrations outside DMK headquarters in Chennai; According to Official EC trends, DMK is leading on 22 seats pic.twitter.com/rWYr7DfBjQ— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019
Karnataka: Visuals of celebrations outside BJP office in Bengaluru. #LokSabhaElectionResults pic.twitter.com/EtjrSBDP25— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019
Tamil Nadu: Congress leader Karti Chidambaram leading from Sivagangai pic.twitter.com/IysbuBbvQP— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019
Karnataka: BJP's Tejasvi Surya leading from Bengaluru South and Congress leader Mallikarjun Khadge trailing from Gulbarga. (file pics) pic.twitter.com/eFsik2xMaV— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019
Bengaluru: Counting of votes for #LokSabhaElections2019 begins at counting centre in Mount Carmel College. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/4kVkwBkP8b— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019
Kerala: Visuals from outside a counting centre at Kalpetta, Wayanad; Rahul Gandhi is contesting from the Lok Sabha constituency. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/D9Au7jS6YZ— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019
Umesh Jadhav, BJP candidate from Kalaburagi,Karnataka who is contesting against Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge: Narendra Modi will become the PM. I'm hopeful of winning the seat.After this,within a day or two this coalition govt is going to fall on its own &BJP govt will be formed. pic.twitter.com/s6r2IRSHNW— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019
Telangana: Visuals from outside a counting centre in Hyderabad; counting of votes for #LokSabhaElections2019 to begin at 8 am. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/Mp550QffXk— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019
#Karnataka BJP candidate from Bengaluru South constituency, Tejasvi Surya: I am sure we will win. I am confident I will be able to contribute to legislation and policy making in this country. pic.twitter.com/y944llDFMs— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019
Correction: #Karnataka: JD(S) Mandya candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy offers prayers at Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysore . #ElectionResults2019 https://t.co/1O7X5qxOYT— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019
Karnataka: Security outside a counting centre in Bengaluru; counting of votes to begin at 8 am. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/nKctC7DP6M— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019
Kerala:Kummanam Rajasekharan,BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram constituency offers prayer at Ayyaguru Ashram,Thycaud.Rajasekharan is fielded against Congress' Shashi Tharoor&Left Democratic Front candidate C Divakaran.Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/dO0OCUHcNQ— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 (lok sabha chunav 2019) के नतीजों में किसने मारी बाजी? फिर एक बार मोदी सरकार या कांग्रेस की चुनावी नैया हुई पार? सपा-बसपा ने किया यूपी में सूपड़ा साफ या भाजपा का दम रहा बरकरार? सिर्फ नतीजे नहीं, नतीजों के पीछे की पूरी तस्वीर, वजह और विश्लेषण। 23 मई को सबसे सटीक नतीजों (lok sabha chunav result 2019) के लिए आपको आना है सिर्फ एक जगह- amarujala.com Hindi news वेबसाइट पर.
रुझानों में मिल रही करारी हार के बाद कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर रहे हैं। राहुल ने कहा कि कांग्रेस नेता जो जीते हैं या हारे हैं, उनसे कहना चाहता हूं कि डरने की जरूरत नहीं है। विश्वास खोने की जरूरत नहीं है।
23 मई 2019