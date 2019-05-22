शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Tamilnadu Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2019 Results Live Election Vote Counting Chunav Result News

Live

Election Result Live: कर्नाटक में भाजपा का परचम, राहुल सबसे बड़ी जीत की ओर अग्रसर

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 23 May 2019 05:43 PM IST
Tamilnadu Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2019 Results Live Election Vote Counting Chunav Result News
लोकसभा चुनाव नतीजे 2019 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन

लोकसभा 2019 LIVE नतीजे हर खबर विस्तार से

लाइव अपडेट

05:41 PM, 23-May-2019
कर्नाटक के मांडया में निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार सुमलता अंबरीश अपनी प्रतिद्वंदी जेडीएस उम्मीदवार निखिल कुमारस्वामी से 1 लाख 26 हजार वोटों से आगे। सीएम कुमारस्वामी के बेटे हैं निखिल। 



 
विज्ञापन
04:49 PM, 23-May-2019
बंगलूरू में भाजपा दफ्तर पर कार्यकर्ताओं का जश्न। 



 
04:40 PM, 23-May-2019
शशि थरूर बोले- केरल ने उदाहरण सामने रखा है कि कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन किस तरह का होना चाहिए, मुझे उम्मीद है कि देशभर में निराशाजनक प्रदर्शन के बाद हम इससे उबरेंगे। 



 
04:38 PM, 23-May-2019
मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे बोले- मैं गुलबर्गा का नतीजा स्वीकार करता हूं, जनादेश मिला है जिसे स्वीकार करता हूं। हम अपनी गलतियों पर विश्लेषण करेंगे। 



 
04:37 PM, 23-May-2019
वायनाड में राहुल गांधी 8 लाख 38 हजार वोटों से आगे। 



 
12:32 PM, 23-May-2019
राहुल गांधी वायनाड से ढाई लाख वोटों से आगे। 
11:25 AM, 23-May-2019
केरल में कांग्रेस 15 सीटों, इंडियन यूनियन मुस्लिम लीग दो सीटों पर आगे। 

 
11:22 AM, 23-May-2019
Kerala: Congress's Shashi Tharoor leading from Thiruvananthapuram by over 13,000 votes 
केरल - तिरुवनंतपुरम से कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार शशि थरूर 13 हजार वोटों से आगे
 
11:17 AM, 23-May-2019
तमिलनाडु- डीएमके हेडक्वार्टर के बाहर कार्यकर्ताओं का जश्न।  



 
11:08 AM, 23-May-2019
कर्नाटक में भाजपा 23, कांग्रेस 2 और जेडीएस 2 सीटों पर आगे।
Election Result #India
 
11:03 AM, 23-May-2019
आंध्र प्रदेश में तेलुगूदेशम का सूपड़ा साफ, वाईएसआर कांग्रेस 25 में से 24 सीटों पर आगे। 
 
10:28 AM, 23-May-2019
कर्नाटक- बंगलूरू में भाजपा दफ्तर के बाहर कार्यकर्ताओं का जश्न। 



 
10:16 AM, 23-May-2019
तमिलनाडु में AIADMK का सूपड़ा साफ होता दिख रहा है, डीएमके 20 सीटों पर आगे। 
10:02 AM, 23-May-2019
तमिलनाडु के शिवगंगा में कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार कार्ति चिदंबरम आगे। 



 
09:38 AM, 23-May-2019
पुदुचेरी में कांग्रेस आगे, डिडिगुल और कड्डालोर में डीएमके आगे। 
Congress leading from Puducherry. DMK leading from Dindigul and Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu #ElectionResults2019

 
09:29 AM, 23-May-2019
कर्नाटक- दक्षिण बंगलूरू से भाजपा उम्मीदवार तेजस्वी सूर्या आगे, कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे पीछे। 



 
09:04 AM, 23-May-2019
Election Result Live: कर्नाटक में भाजपा 15 सीटों पर आगे, तमिलनाडु में झटका
09:02 AM, 23-May-2019
तमिलनाडु में कांग्रेस-डीएमके गठबंधन आगे, भाजपा-एआईएडीएमके काफी पीछे।
 
08:40 AM, 23-May-2019
कर्नाटक में भाजपा 15 सीटों पर आगे। 

08:31 AM, 23-May-2019
केरल के तिरुवनंतपुरम से कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार शशि थरूर पीछे।
08:08 AM, 23-May-2019
कर्नाटक- बंगलूरू में मतगणना शुरू। 



 
07:37 AM, 23-May-2019
केरल: वायनाड के कलपेट्टा में मतगणना केंद्र के बाहर का दृष्य, यहां से राहुल गांधी चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। 
 

 
07:07 AM, 23-May-2019
कर्नाटक के कलबुर्गी से भाजपा उम्मीदवार उमेश जाधव ने कहा, नरेंद्र मोदी फिर प्रधानमंत्री बनेंगे। मुझे उम्मीद है कि यहां से मैं जीतूंगा। इसके बाद एक या दो दिन में कर्नाटक का गठबंधन सरकार गिर जाएगी। भाजपा सरकार बनाएगी।  
 

 
07:03 AM, 23-May-2019
तेलंगाना: हैदराबाद में मतगणना केंद्र के बाहर का दृष्य, आठ बजे शुरू होगी मतगणना। 
 

 
07:01 AM, 23-May-2019
-दक्षिण बंगलूरू से भाजपा उम्मीदवार तेजस्वी सूर्या ने कहा, मैं अपनी जीत को लेकर आश्वस्त हूं। मुझे भरोसा है कि मैं देश के नीति-निर्माण में अपना योगदान दे सकूंगा। 
 

 
06:54 AM, 23-May-2019
कर्नाटक में मांड्या से जेडीएस उम्मीदवार निखिल कुमारस्वामी ने मैसूर के चामुंडेश्वरी मंदिर में प्रार्थना की। 
 


 
06:53 AM, 23-May-2019
कर्नाटक- बंगलुरू में मतगणना केंद्र के बाहर कड़ी सुरक्षा। आठ बजे से शुरू होगी मतगणना। 
 


10:04 PM, 22-May-2019
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 का महासंग्राम अंतिम पड़ाव पर है। मतगणना शुरू हो चुकी है। दिन चढ़ने के साथ साथ नतीजे आना शुरू हो जाएंगे। इसी के साथ तय हो जाएगा कि 2019 में दोबारा भाजपा की अगुवाई में सरकार बन रही है या यूपीए की वापसी होगी। तीसरे मोर्चा भी अपनी पूरी तैयारी में है। 

इस बार के एग्जिट पोल ने एनडीए को बहुमत देकर भाजपा के चेहरे पर मुस्कान ला दी है। वहीं विपक्षी दल एग्जिट पोल दावों को महज अनुमान और गलत बताकर कार्यकर्ताओं को हौसला रखने का संदेश दे रहे हैं। ईवीएम पर सवाल और जोर शोर से उठाए जाने लगे हैं। 22 विपक्षी दलों ने चुनाव आयोग से मिलकर वीवीपैट और ईवीएम के सही मिलान के मुद्दे पर आक्रामकता से अपनी बात रखी है।    

हम आपको बता रहे हैं दक्षिण भारत का चुनावी नतीजा। तमिलनाडु, कर्नाटक, आंध्र प्रदेश, केरल और पुदुचेरी में किस पार्टी को मिल रही हैं कितनी सीटें, किसे हो रहा फायदा। 

जानिए अबतक का अपडेट--  

केरल- तिरुवनंतपुरम से भाजपा उम्मीदवार कुम्मनम राजशेखरन ने अयागुरु आश्रम में प्रार्थना की। यहां राजशेखरन का मुकाबला कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार शशि थरूर से है। 
 

जानें पूरी प्रक्रिया

- सुबह 7 से 8 बजे तक कड़ी निगरानी में ईवीएम को स्ट्रांग रूम से निकालकर मतगणना स्थल पर लाया जाएगा। इसके बाद काउंटिंग एजेंटों को प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। 

- चुनाव अधिकारी दो चरणों में डाक से आए पोस्टल बैलट जांचेंगे। साढ़े आठ बजे ईवीएम की गिनती शुरू होगी। एक राउंड में 14 ईवीएम की गिनती हो सकती है।  
 
- मतगणना अधिकारी प्रत्येक प्रत्याशी को मिले वोटों को हर चरण के हिसाब  से रिकॉर्ड कर मौजूद अधिकारियों और उम्मीदवारों के प्रतिनिधियों की सहमति के बाद रिटर्निंग अफसर को भेजेंगे। रिटर्निंग अफसर पहले राउंड के नतीजों की घोषणा के साथ उसे राज्य के मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी को भेजेंगे।  

- निर्वाचन अधिकारी नतीजे केंद्रीय चुनाव आयोग को भेजेंगे जहां से उसे सुविधा एप पर अपलोड कर दिया जाएगा। एक राउंड के आंकड़े अपलोड होने के बाद अगले चरण की गिनती का काम शुरू होगा। हर राउंड की मतगणना के बाद आपत्ति दर्ज कराने को दो मिनट का समय दिया जाएगा। वोटों की पूरी गिनती होने तक यह प्रक्रिया जारी रहेगी। 

- आखिरी राउंड में प्रत्येक लोकसभा क्षेत्र की विधानसभाओं में पांच पोलिंग स्टेशन पर ईवीएम के साथ वीवीपैट का मिलान किया जाएगा। अगर मिलान में कोई विसंगति मिलती है तो वीवीपैट पर्चियों को सही माना जाएगा। अब तक केवल एक ईवीएम और वीवीपैट का मिलान होता था, लेकिन नई व्यवस्था से नतीजे आने में देर होगी।  



 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
चुनाव 2019 2019 चुनाव नतीजे आम चुनाव 2019 election lok sabha elections 2019 lok sabha chunav 2019 election 2019 election results 2019
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 (lok sabha chunav 2019) के नतीजों में किसने मारी बाजी? फिर एक बार मोदी सरकार या कांग्रेस की चुनावी नैया हुई पार? सपा-बसपा ने किया यूपी में सूपड़ा साफ या भाजपा का दम रहा बरकरार? सिर्फ नतीजे नहीं, नतीजों के पीछे की पूरी तस्वीर, वजह और विश्लेषण। 23 मई को सबसे सटीक नतीजों  (lok sabha chunav result 2019) के लिए आपको आना है सिर्फ एक जगह- amarujala.com  Hindi news वेबसाइट पर.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

prakash raj
Bollywood

लोकसभा चुनाव में हार से झुंझलाए प्रकाश राज ने किया ट्वीट- 'मोदी की जीत मेरे मुंह पर करारा तमाचा है'

23 मई 2019

bollywood stars
Bollywood

चुनाव नतीजों में जान लीजिए इन 18 स्टार्स की किस्मत का फैसला, 7 की हार तो लगभग तय

23 मई 2019

Film Stars
Bollywood

चुनाव नतीजों पर इन 11 फिल्म स्टार्स ने किए ऐसे-ऐसे ट्वीट, एजाज बोले-निरहुआ के का हाल बा हो?'

23 मई 2019

Jaya Prada
Bollywood

मोदी की सुनामी के आगे भी जया प्रदा को जिता न पाई BJP, 45 साल पहले दिखती थीं ऐसी

23 मई 2019

रोड शो के दौरान उर्मिला मतोंडकर
Bollywood

लोकसभा चुनाव में करारी हार मिलती देख उर्मिला मातोंडकर का चढ़ा पारा, ट्वीट कर उतार दिया गुस्सा सारा

23 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
गोपाल शेट्टी, उर्मिला मातोंडकर
Bollywood

पहले ही चुनाव में हार की कगार पर उर्मिला मातोंडकर, यहां जानें 'रंगीला गर्ल' का फिल्मी सफर

23 मई 2019

akhilesh yadav, nirahua
Bollywood

आजमगढ़ में अखिलेश को टक्कर नहीं दे पा रहे 'निरहुआ', पहले चुनाव में ही हार के कगार पर

23 मई 2019

smriti irani and rahul gandhi
Television

अमेठी से राहुल गांधी को कांटे की टक्कर दे रहीं स्मृति ईरानी, सहेली के पति से रचाई थी शादी

23 मई 2019

आजम खान जया प्रदा
Bollywood

10 रुपए फीस लेने वाली जया प्रदा ने खड़ी की 28 करोड़ की संपत्ति, बाहुबली आजम खान को भी दी टक्कर

23 मई 2019

sunny deol pm modi
Bollywood

चुनाव नतीजों में बढ़त हासिल करते ही आया सनी देओल का ऐसा बयान, कह दी इतनी बड़ी बात

23 मई 2019

विज्ञापन

Most Read

कांग्रेस कार्यसमिति की बैठक के बाद प्रेस कांफ्रेंस करते राहुल गांधी
India News

राहुल गांधी ने स्वीकारी हार, कहा-अमेठी की प्यार से देखभाल करें स्मृति

रुझानों में मिल रही करारी हार के बाद कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर रहे हैं। राहुल ने कहा कि कांग्रेस नेता जो जीते हैं या हारे हैं, उनसे कहना चाहता हूं कि डरने की जरूरत नहीं है। विश्वास खोने की जरूरत नहीं है। 

23 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
PM Narendra Modi removed word Chowkidar from his twitter account
India News

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर नाम के आगे से 'चौकीदार' हटाया

23 मई 2019

राहुल गांधी ने मानी हार
India News

राहुल को अमेठी में मिली सबसे बड़ी चोट, भूल नहीं पाएंगे 23 मई का दिन

23 मई 2019

लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी-नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

लालकृष्ण आडवाणी ने नरेंद्र मोदी को दी बधाई, कही बड़ी बात

23 मई 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पूरे देश में चली मोदी नाम की सुनामी, इन तीन राज्यों में जादू बेअसर

23 मई 2019

Election Result 2019 : details of parties leading on different lok sabha seats
India News

Election Result 2019 : जानिए कौन सी पार्टी कितनी सीटों पर चल रही है आगे

23 मई 2019

देवरिया में जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए अमित शाह
India News

गुजरात के गांधीनगर सीट से चुनाव जीते अमित शाह, ये रही जीत की बड़ी वजह

23 मई 2019

कांग्रेस के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री को हार की ओर हैं
India News

Election Result 2019 : हार की कगार पर कांग्रेस के ये पूर्व सीएम, मोदी लहर में सब के होश फाख्ता

23 मई 2019

मीडिया को संबोधित करते राहुल गांधी
India News

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: राहुल ने ली हार की जिम्मेदारी, सोनिया को इस्तीफे की पेशकश की!

23 मई 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

थोड़ी देर में भाजपा कार्यालय पहुंच सकते हैं पीएम मोदी, कहा- 'थैंक यू इंडिया'

23 मई 2019

Recommended Videos

तस्वीरों में देखिए हर जगह भाजपा की जीत का शानदार जश्न

इस बार के चुनाव में भाजपा की जीत हुई है। जीत का जश्न मनाया जा रहा है। दिखाते हैं आपको वाराणसी, प्रयागराज और लखनऊ में भाजपा कार्यकर्ता कैसे जीत का जश्न मना रहे हैं।

23 मई 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 2:36

पीएम मोदी को जीत पर मिल रहीं बधाइयां, सुनिए बाबा रामदेव क्या बोले

23 मई 2019

लोक सभा चुनाव 4:07

इन 5 वजहों से कांग्रेस को मिली हार

23 मई 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:10

यहां देखिए लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के नतीजे LIVE

23 मई 2019

मोदी 3:01

भाजपा का 2 से 282 सीटों का सफर पहुंचा 300 के पार

23 मई 2019

Related

राहुल गांधी ने मानी हार
India News

राहुल को अमेठी में मिली सबसे बड़ी चोट, भूल नहीं पाएंगे 23 मई का दिन

23 मई 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पूरे देश में चली मोदी नाम की सुनामी, इन तीन राज्यों में जादू बेअसर

23 मई 2019

अजीत डोभाल
India News

भाजपा की प्रचंड जीत पर अजीत डोभाल बोले, यह निजी स्वार्थों पर राष्ट्रवाद की जीत 

23 मई 2019

ड्रोन कैमरा (सांकेतिक)
India News

ईवीएम का सुरक्षा घेरा टूटने का इतना डर कि मतगणना केंद्रों पर उड़ा दिया ड्रोन

22 मई 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: एग्जिट पोल्स के बाद सट्टा बाजार में भी मोदी-मोदी

22 मई 2019

दिल्ली में ऑटोरिक्शा (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में महंगी होने जा रही ऑटो की सवारी, केजरीवाल सरकार पहले ही ले चुकी है फैसला

19 मई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.