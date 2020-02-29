शहर चुनें

तमिलनाडु: चेन्नई स्थित तेल के वेयरहाउस में लगी भीषण आग, दमकल की चार गाड़ियां मौके पर मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Sat, 29 Feb 2020 06:33 PM IST
तेल के वेयरहाउस में लगी आग
तेल के वेयरहाउस में लगी आग - फोटो : ANI
तमिलनाडु की राजधानी चेन्नई के माधवराम इलाके में स्थित एक तेल के वायरहाउस में भीषण आग लग गई है। आग लगने की सूचना पुलिस और दमकल विभाग को दे दी गई है। सूचना मिलते ही दमकल विभाग की चार गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंचकर आग बुझाने में लगी हुई है। अभी तक इस घटना में जान-माल के नुकसान की खबर नहीं है। 
chennai tamil nadu fire

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

