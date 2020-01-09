तमिलनाडु के डिप्टी सीएम पन्नीरसेल्वम और डीएमके अध्यक्ष स्टालिन की केंद्रीय सुरक्षा हटाई गई

Government sources: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam and DMK President MK Stalin's central security cover withdrawn. CRPF in process of withdrawal of the security staff. pic.twitter.com/EFQkBYbM5w— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2020
यह पहली बार नहीं है जब एक ही दिन चार दोषियों को मृत्युदंड दिया जाएगा। इससे पहले 1983 में पुणे में सनसनीखेज जोशी-अभयंकर हत्या मामले में चार दोषियों को एक साथ यरवदा केंद्रीय जेल में फांसी के फंदे पर लटकाया गया था।
9 जनवरी 2020