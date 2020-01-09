शहर चुनें

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Panneerselvam and DMK President MK Stalin central security cover withdrawn

तमिलनाडु के डिप्टी सीएम पन्नीरसेल्वम और डीएमके अध्यक्ष स्टालिन की केंद्रीय सुरक्षा हटाई गई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 09 Jan 2020 06:33 PM IST
O.Panneerselvam and MK Stalin
O.Panneerselvam and MK Stalin - फोटो : social media
तमिलनाडु के उप मुख्यमंत्री ओ.पन्नीरसेल्वम और डीएमके अध्यक्ष एमके स्टालिन को मिली हुई केंद्रीय सुरक्षा हटा दी गई है।
न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई ने सरकारी सूत्रों के हवाले से बताया कि दोनों नेताओं की केंद्रीय सुरक्षा कवर वापस ले ली गई है। सीआरपीएफ ने सुरक्षा कर्मचारियों की वापसी की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है।
 

गौरतलब है कि केंद्र सरकार ने इससे पहले कश्मीर के अलगाववादी नेताओं को दी जा रही सुरक्षा को हटाया। इसी कड़ी में गांधी परिवार में सोनिया गांधी, राहुल गांधी, प्रियंका गांधी को दिए जा रहे एसपीजी सुरक्षा कवर को भी हटा दिया था। 
tamil nadu panneerselvam mk stalin
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

