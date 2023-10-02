Tamil Nadu: भाई से जुड़े सनातन धर्म विवाद के बीच सत्तैनाथर मंदिर पहुंचीं CM स्टालिन की बेटी, भगवान की पूजा की

Follow Us

तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री एमके स्टालिन की बेटी सेंथमराई स्टालिन सोमवार को पूजा-अर्चना करती दिखीं। वह मयिलादुथुराई जिले के सिरकाझी में स्थित सत्तैनाथर मंदिर में पहुंची थीं।

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's daughter Senthamarai Stalin visited and offered prayers at Sattainathar Temple in Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai district. (01.10) pic.twitter.com/DBNHRDvGSo