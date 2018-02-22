शहर चुनें

चेन्नई: कावेरी डेल्टा किसान एसोसिएशन ने डिप्टी सीएम का किया घेराव, जताया विरोध 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 22 Feb 2018 05:02 PM IST
Tamil Nadu: Cauvery Delta Farmers staged protest and tried blocking Deputy CM O Panneerselvam
तमिलनाडु के उपमुख्यमंत्री ओ. पनीरसेल्वम - फोटो : ANI
तमिलनाडु की राजधानी चेन्नई सचिवालय के बाहर विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे कावेरी डेल्टा किसान एसोसिएशन ने राज्य के उपमुख्यमंत्री ओ. पनीरसेल्वम (ओपीएस) के काफिले का घेराव करने की कोशिश की है। किसान एसोसिएशन ने डिप्टी सीएम पर सर्वदलीय बैठक में जाने की इजाजत नहीं देने का आरोप लगाया है।
एसोसिएशन ने कहा, 'बैठक के नाम पर किसानों को धोखा दिया जाता है। हम अपनी मांगों को पूरा करने के लिए आए थे लेकिन हमें मिलने की इजाजत नहीं थी। राज्य में किसानों की दुर्दशा बहुत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है।'  बता दें कि राज्य में सत्ताधारी एआईएडीएमके और भाजपा ने डेल्टा किसान एसोसिएशन के इस विरोध प्रदर्शन को राजनीति से प्रेरित करार दिया है।  

 
गौरतलब है कि तमिलनाडु की सरकार ने पिछले महीने किसानों की ऋण माफी और बेहतर न्यूनतम फसल समर्थन मूल्य की मांग को दरकिनार करते हुए विधानसभा में एक विधेयक पास कर विधायकों को मिलने वाली तनख्वाह और दूसरे भत्तों को दोगुना कर दिया था। सरकार के इस कदम के बाद से किसान विरोध जता रहे हैं। 
tamil nadu o. panneerselvam farmers protest

16 जनवरी 2018

