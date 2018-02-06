अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Sushma Swaraj seeks help from Nigerian Foreign Minister in missing oil tanker case

लापता तेल टैंकर मामले में स्वराज ने नाइजीरियाई विदेश मंत्री से मदद मांगी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 01:07 AM IST
Sushma Swaraj seeks help from Nigerian Foreign Minister in missing oil tanker case
केंद्रीय विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज ने सोमवार को अपने नाइजीरियाई समकक्ष से बात की और 22 भारतीयों के साथ लापता तेल टैंकरपोत की तलाश के लिए मदद मांगी। नाइजीरिया के विदेश मंत्री जेफ्री ओनियेमा ने स्वराज को लापता टैंकर ढूंढने में हर संभव मदद करने का भरोसा दिलाया है। 

तेल टैंकर गिन की खाड़ी में बेनिन तट के पास से लापता है। स्वराज ने ट्वीट कर कहा, ‘मैंने 22 भारतीयों और तेल टैंकर की तलाश के लिए नाइजीरिया के विदेश मंत्री जेफ्री से मदद मांगी है। उन्होंने मदद का वादा किया है। 




RELATED

हमने इस संबंध में जानकारी के लिए एक हेल्पलाइन नंबर (+234)9070343860 जारी कर दी है।’ मुंबई स्थित नौवहन महानिदेशालय (डीजीएस) के अधिकारियों ने कहा कि अब तक किसी भी तरह की रिश्वत नहीं मांगी गई है। नाइजीरिया में भारतीय दूतावास नाइजीरियाई नौसेना और अन्य एजेंसियों के साथ संपर्क में है। 
sushma swaraj nigeria missing oil tanker case

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

The Rock movie Skyscraper trailer released
Hollywood

द रॉक की फिल्म Skyscraper का ट्रेलर रिलीज, रौंगटे खड़े कर देने वाला एक्शन, देखिए VIDEO

5 फरवरी 2018

Actor Akshay Kumar holds first screening of Padman for school children
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार ने स्कूली बच्चों के बीच की 'पैडमैन' की पहली स्क्रीनिंग, गुजरात सीएम का किया शुक्रिया

5 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh denies playing any negative character in future after alauddin khilji in padmaavat
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह ने लिया 'अलाउद्दीन खिलजी' से सबक, ऐसा दोबारा करने से की तौबा

5 फरवरी 2018

Kapil Sharma is back again on Television without Sunil Grover
Bollywood

कॉमेडी शो में फिर धमाकेदार होगी कपिल शर्मा की एंट्री, नए चेहरों को देंगे मौका

5 फरवरी 2018

five movie of which in love story against family
Bollywood

काश! इन 5 फिल्मस्टार्स जैसी होती अंकित की किस्मत, जो दिलवाले बनकर दुल्हनिया को ले उड़े

5 फरवरी 2018

Fans wish Virat Kohli Shaadi Mubarak on the cricket field with a pic of Anushka Sharma
Bollywood

बीच मैच में WIFE अनुष्का का पोस्टर लहराते हुए फैंस ने विराट को दी शादी की बधाई ,वायरल हो रहा VIDEO

5 फरवरी 2018

padmaavat to finally be screened in jodhpur rajasthan for just 4 people
Bollywood

विवाद के बीच अाखिरकार आज राजस्थान में दिखाई जाएगी पद्मावत, देखेंगे सिर्फ 4 लोग

5 फरवरी 2018

Jackie Shroff made Sanjay Leela Bhansali run away from the set of film parinda
Bollywood

इस सुपरस्टार के गाली देने पर सेट से भाग गए थे संजय लीला भंसाली, अब वायरल हो रहा वी‌डियो

5 फरवरी 2018

shah rukh khan has a valid question about abram
Bollywood

टैब में कुछ ऐसा देख रखे थे अबराम, शाहरुख हैरान और ट्विटर पर शेयर कर दी तस्वीर

5 फरवरी 2018

Urmila Matondkar shared birthday picture with cake
Bollywood

10 साल छोटे कश्मीरी से शादी कर फरजाना खान बन गई थीं ये एक्ट्रेस, पति ने यादगार बना दिया बर्थडे

5 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Indian Army is responding to the continuous ceasefire violation by Pakistan
India News

पाक को दे रहे मुंहतोड़ जवाब, अगले 48 घंटे में हो सकती है बड़ी कार्रवाई: सेना

भारतीय सेना पाकिस्तान की ओर से लगातार हो रहे संघर्ष विराम उल्लंघन का मुंहतोड़ जवाब दे रही है। रविवार को पाक गोलीबारी में मारे गए कैप्टन और जवानों की शहादत का बड़ा बदला लिए जाएगा।

5 फरवरी 2018

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence arrested 3 peoples for hiding gold under their seat
India News

विमान की सीट के नीचे मिला साढ़े चार करोड़ रुपए का सोना, तीन आरोपी गिरफ्तार

5 फरवरी 2018

wife of rahat told about kasganj violence
India News

कासगंज ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट: 'मेरे पति का गुनाह मुसलमान होना है'

5 फरवरी 2018

Ghulam Nabi Azad slams Modi government in rajya sabha budget session
India News

राज्यसभा में सपा नेता का शाह पर तंज, पूछा- पकौड़े बेचने वाले से कौन करेगा शादी?

5 फरवरी 2018

Boeing ready to deal with Modi government to sell F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets for Indian Navy 
India News

नौसेना में शामिल हो सकता है ये 'खास' फाइटर जेट, मोदी सरकार से मेगा डील को तैयार बोइंग

5 फरवरी 2018

Subramanian Swamy Said, Prepare For Fight And do four pieces of Pakistan
India News

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी बोले- युद्ध की तैयारी करो और पाकिस्तान के चार टुकड़े कर दो

5 फरवरी 2018

No one has nominated yet for Nagaland assembly elections, only two days left
India News

नागालैंड विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए अभी तक किसी ने नहीं किया नामांकन, सिर्फ दो दिन बाकी

6 फरवरी 2018

Top points of Amit Shah speech at rajyasabha
India News

'पकौड़ा' वार पर अमित शाह का पलटवार, सवा घंटे के भाषण में विपक्ष पर किये ये 7 कटाक्ष

5 फरवरी 2018

BJP leader Suryu Rai starts political strife in Delhi against Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghuvar Das
India News

झारखंड के सीएम रघुवर दास के खिलाफ दिल्ली में शुरू हुई सरयू राय की सियासी चहलकदमी

5 फरवरी 2018

Congress attacks BJP on amit shah remark in rajya sabha and asks for whom are you leaving the pond
India News

तो तालाब छोड़कर किसके लिए जा रहे हैं: कांग्रेस

5 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

बजट के बाद लगातार गिर रहा है शेयर बाजार, सरकार ने बताई ये वजह

संसद में बजट पेश किए जाने के एक दिन बाद से ही शेयर मार्केट में भारी गिरावट देखने को मिल रही है। बजट पेश किए जाने के अगले दिन शेयर बाजार में 800 अंकों की गिरावट देखने को मिली।

5 फरवरी 2018

AMIT SHAH FIRST RAJYA SABHA SPEECH OVER NDA GOVERNMENT 6:00

पहले राज्यसभा भाषण में ‘अंत्योदय’ से ‘गब्बर सिंह’ तक पर बोले अमित शाह

5 फरवरी 2018

OPPOSSITION RAISES ISSUE OF CEASEFIRE VIOLATION IN J&K ASSEMBLY 3:05

एलओसी पर पाकिस्तान की हरकत से जम्मू-कश्मीर विधानसभा में उबाल

5 फरवरी 2018

Yuddh ki taiyari karo aur Pakistan ke 4 tukde karo’: Subramanian Swamy 2:37

पाकिस्तान को मुंहतोड़ जवाब देने के लिए भारतीय सेना तैयार

5 फरवरी 2018

CONGRESS LEADER DIVYA SPANDANA RAMYA INSULTED PM MODI ON TWEETER 3:06

ये है पीएम मोदी से ट्विटर पर सीधा पंगा लेने वाली रम्या की राम कहानी

5 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday
India News

मंगलवार को सऊदी की यात्रा पर जाएंगी विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज

5 फरवरी 2018

India does not want to leave Nepal, Sushma Swaraj gave strong faith
Rest of World

नेपाल को दूर नहीं जाने देना चाहता भारत, सुषमा ने दिया मजबूत भरोसा

3 फरवरी 2018

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj met the former Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli
Rest of World

नेपाल के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री ओली से मिलीं सुषमा स्वराज, सफल चुनाव के लिए सराहा

2 फरवरी 2018

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj visit Nepal today to meet new Left Front government
Rest of World

आज नेपाल जाएंगी विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज, नई वामपंथी सरकार से खास मुलाकात

1 फरवरी 2018

Hyderabad muslim woman returned to India after sexually assaulted in Saudi Arabia
India News

सऊदी में भारतीय मुस्लिम महिला का यौन शोषण, सुषमा ने करवाई भारत वापसी

27 जनवरी 2018

3 Hyderabad youth trafficked to Malaysia in the name of job returned to India
National

सुषमा स्वराज की मदद से वतन लौटे मानव तस्करी का शिकार हुए तीन युवक

25 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.