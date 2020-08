Sushant Singh Rajput Case: कूपर अस्पताल और मुंबई पुलिस को मानवाधिकार आयोग का नोटिस

Mumbai: Siddharth Pithani (Sushant Singh Rajput's friend) arrives at DRDO guest house, where CBI team investigating the actor's death case, is staying. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/hYkS5TPZgP

Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission sends notice to Cooper Hospital & Mumbai Police for allowing Rhea Chakraborty to enter the mortuary of Cooper Hospital & seeks details of the regulation following which she was allowed: MA Sayeed, MSHRC. #SushantSinghRajputCase