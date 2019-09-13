संत रविदास मंदिर विध्वंस मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट 16 सितंबर को करेगा सुनवाई

Delhi's Sant Ravidas Temple demolition case: Supreme court today said it will hear on September 16, the petitions filed by Congress leader, Ashok Tanwar & former MP, Pradeep Jain, seeking a direction to rebuild and allow people to offer prayers in the temple. pic.twitter.com/MjbJnybvOH— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019
शारदा चिटफंड मामले में कलकत्ता हाईकोर्ट ने पूर्व पुलिस कमिश्नर राजीव कुमार की गिरफ्तारी पर लगी रोक को हटा दिया है। अब केंद्रीय जांच एजेंसी (सीबीआई) चाहे तो राजीव कुमार को गिरफ्तार कर सकती है।
13 सितंबर 2019