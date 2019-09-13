शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Supreme court today said it will hear on September 16 in Sant Ravidas Temple demolition case

संत रविदास मंदिर विध्वंस मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट 16 सितंबर को करेगा सुनवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 13 Sep 2019 04:50 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
ख़बर सुनें
संत रविदास मंदिर तोड़ने के मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट 16 सितंबर को सुनवाई करेगा। हरियाणा कांग्रेस के पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अशोक तंवर और पूर्व मंत्री प्रदीप जैन ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दायर की थी। याचिका में कहा गया है कि पूजा का अधिकार संवैधानिक अधिकार है और लोगों की भावना का ख्याल रखते हुए मंदिर के पुननिर्माण के साथ फिर से मूर्ति स्थापित की जाए।
 
विज्ञापन
बता दें कि शीर्ष अदालत के निर्देश पर कार्रवाई करते हुए डीडीए ने 10 अगस्त को दिल्ली के तुगलकाबाद में रविदास मंदिर को ध्वस्त कर दिया था। इसके बाद गुरु रविदास के अनुयायियों ने इस कार्रवाई का जबरदस्त विरोध करना शुरू कर दिया था। 

 
इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति, 13 सितंबर - 28 सितंबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

आप नेता संजय सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

रविदास मंदिर तोड़ भाजपा ने करोड़ों लोगों की आस्था ठेस पहुंचाई : संजय सिंह 

13 सितंबर 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

संत रविदास मंदिर के समर्थन में सामने आए केजरीवाल, बोले- सहयोग से बनेगा मंदिर

11 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

संत रविदास मंदिर मामले में आंदोलन करने की तैयारी, 14 सितंबर को तय होगी आंदोलन की रूपरेखा

11 सितंबर 2019

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
Uttarakhand Government

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
statue of sant ravidas broken
Saharanpur

संत रविदास की प्रतिमा क्षतिग्रस्त की, पुलिस तैनात

8 सितंबर 2019

भीम आर्मी कार्यकर्ताओं की रैली
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः संत रविदास मंदिर विवाद में केंद्र को एक करोड़ हस्ताक्षर सौंपेगा अनुसूचित समाज

5 सितंबर 2019

रविदास मंदिर के पुननिर्माण को लेकर संवाददाता सम्मेलन में चंद्रशेखर आजाद के वकील और अन्य
Delhi NCR

संत रविदास मंदिर : अनुसूचित समाज के साथ खड़ा हुआ मुस्लिम समुदाय, 15 सितंबर तक का दिया अल्टीमेटम

3 सितंबर 2019

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
विज्ञापन
supreme court sant ravidas संत रविदास मंदिर सुप्रीम कोर्ट
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

rakesh sharma
Bollywood

KBC 11: अब्दुल कलाम के साथ काम करती थीं ये कंटेस्टेंट, पांच साल में नहीं ली एक भी छुट्टी

13 सितंबर 2019

ranu mondal
Bollywood

रानू मंडल ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में अंग्रेजी में की बात, बेटी के बारे में पूछने पर बोलीं- Its Enough..

13 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
challan
Auto News

‘राम’ के नाम कटे हैं सबसे ज्यादा भारी भरकम चालान, वजह जान कर हो जाएंगे हैरान

13 सितंबर 2019

Yudh Abhyas
India News

हिम विजय: चीन सीमा पर भारतीय सेना सतर्क, जल्द तैनात होंगे एम777 हॉवित्जर और चिनूक हेलीकॉप्टर

13 सितंबर 2019

Mahima Chaudhry
Bollywood

महिमा चौधरी को छोड़ इस खिलाड़ी ने संजय दत्त की दूसरी बीवी से रचाई थी शादी, नहीं चल सका रिश्ता

13 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Yudh Abhyas
World

युद्ध अभ्यास 2019: अमेरिका में दिखा भारतीय सेना का पराक्रम, गवाह हैं तस्वीरें

13 सितंबर 2019

विक्रम लैंडर
Education

Chandrayaan 2: क्यों बिगड़ी 'विक्रम' की लैंडिंग, ISRO वैज्ञानिक ने बताए ये बड़े कारण

13 सितंबर 2019

नासा विक्रम से संपर्क साधने की कोशिश कर रहा है
India News

चंद्रयान-2: विक्रम से संपर्क में इसरो को मिला नासा का साथ, साझा करेगा लैंडिंग की तस्वीरें

13 सितंबर 2019

गंदी कार का भी होगा चालान
Delhi NCR

नए ट्रैफिक नियमः कार का शीशा गंदा या टूटा होने पर भी कट सकता है भारी चालान

13 सितंबर 2019

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
World

पाक ने मानी मुजाहिद्दीन को प्रशिक्षण देने की बात, इमरान बोले- सात लाख करोड़ किए खर्च

13 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पूर्व पुलिस कमिश्नर राजीव कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

हाईकोर्ट ने राजीव कुमार की गिरफ्तारी पर लगी रोक हटाई, एक्शन में सीबीआई

शारदा चिटफंड मामले में कलकत्ता हाईकोर्ट ने पूर्व पुलिस कमिश्नर राजीव कुमार की गिरफ्तारी पर लगी रोक को हटा दिया है। अब केंद्रीय जांच एजेंसी (सीबीआई) चाहे तो राजीव कुमार को गिरफ्तार कर सकती है।

13 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
डीके शिवकुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

डीके शिवकुमार नहीं दे रहे सवालों के जवाब, पांच दिन और बढ़ाई जाए रिमांड: ईडी

13 सितंबर 2019

इंद्रेश कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

लगातार कमजोर हो रहा है पाकिस्तान, पांच-छह टुकड़ों में टूटने की कगार पर : आरएसएस नेता इंद्रेश कुमार

13 सितंबर 2019

delhi central secretriat
India News

अगले पांच साल में बदल जाएगा दिल्ली का 'इतिहास', संसद और राष्ट्रपति भवन से लेकर होगा सब कुछ नया

13 सितंबर 2019

भास्कर जाधव और उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

महाराष्ट्र: चुनाव से पहले एनसीपी को झटका, विधायक भास्कर जाधव शिवसेना में हुए शामिल

13 सितंबर 2019

बबीता
India News

हरियाणा के चुनावी दंगल में उतर सकती हैं रेसलर बबीता फोगाट, पुलिस की नौकरी छोड़ थामा है भाजपा का दामन

13 सितंबर 2019

सुभाश्री
India News

तमिलनाडु में होर्डिंग गिरने से  23 वर्षीय युवती की मौत

13 सितंबर 2019

वीडियो से ली गई तस्वीर
India News

तो क्या इस वजह से नहीं हो पाई थी विक्रम लैंडर की सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग ?

13 सितंबर 2019

केजरीवाल
India News

दिल्ली में फिर से ऑड ईवन, प्रदूषण से निपटने के लिए केजरीवाल का 7 प्वाइंट एक्शन प्लान

13 सितंबर 2019

जीएसटी
India News

जीएसटी काउंसिल की बैठक से ऑटो सेक्टर में मंदी का निकलेगा हल, इनको भी मिल सकती है राहत

13 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

बेटी के समर्थन में आईं रानू मंडल, बोली-कुछ गलतफहमी हो गई होगी

मशहूर होने के बाद रानू मंडल की बेटी एलिजाबेथ साती रॉय उनसे मिलने पहुंचीं जो कई सालों से उनसे दूर रह रही थीं। सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीरें सामने आने के बाद कई यूजर्स ने कहा कि वो मां की पॉपुलरिटी को भुनाना चाहती हैं।

13 सितंबर 2019

बबीता 1:47

हरियाणा के चुनावी दंगल में उतर सकती हैं रेसलर बबीता फोगाट, पुलिस की नौकरी छोड़ थामा है भाजपा का दामन

13 सितंबर 2019

वीडियो से ली गई तस्वीर 4:07

तो क्या इस वजह से नहीं हो पाई थी विक्रम लैंडर की सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग ?

13 सितंबर 2019

केजरीवाल 2:11

दिल्ली में फिर से ऑड ईवन, प्रदूषण से निपटने के लिए केजरीवाल का 7 प्वाइंट एक्शन प्लान

13 सितंबर 2019

जीएसटी 1:28

जीएसटी काउंसिल की बैठक से ऑटो सेक्टर में मंदी का निकलेगा हल, इनको भी मिल सकती है राहत

13 सितंबर 2019

Related

पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आईएनएक्स मामला: अदालत से चिदंबरम को झटका, आत्मसमर्पण की अर्जी खारिज

13 सितंबर 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल, नितिन गडकरी
India News

दिल्ली में केजरीवाल फिर लाएंगे ऑड-ईवन, गडकरी बोले- अब जरूरत नहीं

13 सितंबर 2019

रामेश्वरम समुद्र तट
India News

शैवाल की मौजूदगी के कारण समुद्र का पानी हुआ हरे रंग का, बड़ी संख्या में मछलियों की मौत

13 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

महाराष्ट्र: बिना इजाजत शिवाजी की प्रतिमा लगाने पर भाजपा विधायक समेत 40 गिरफ्तार

13 सितंबर 2019

bombay high court
India News

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनावों को स्थगित करने के लिए बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट में याचिका दायर

13 सितंबर 2019

ट्रैफिक चालान
India News

अब तक के तीन सबसे बड़े ट्रैफिक चालान, जानने के बाद हिल जाएगा दिमाग

13 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited