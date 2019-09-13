संत रविदास मंदिर विध्वंस मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट 16 सितंबर को करेगा सुनवाई

संत रविदास मंदिर तोड़ने के मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट 16 सितंबर को सुनवाई करेगा। हरियाणा कांग्रेस के पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अशोक तंवर और पूर्व मंत्री प्रदीप जैन ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दायर की थी। याचिका में कहा गया है कि पूजा का अधिकार संवैधानिक अधिकार है और लोगों की भावना का ख्याल रखते हुए मंदिर के पुननिर्माण के साथ फिर से मूर्ति स्थापित की जाए।

Delhi's Sant Ravidas Temple demolition case: Supreme court today said it will hear on September 16, the petitions filed by Congress leader, Ashok Tanwar & former MP, Pradeep Jain, seeking a direction to rebuild and allow people to offer prayers in the temple. pic.twitter.com/MjbJnybvOH