अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court today dismisses a PIL on irregularities in the purchase of AgustaWestland helicopters

रमन सिंह के बेटे को 'सुप्रीम' राहत, अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड केस की जांच वाली PIL खारिज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 12:43 PM IST
Supreme Court today dismisses a PIL on irregularities in the purchase of AgustaWestland helicopters
छत्तीसगढ़ में खरीदे गए वीआईपी अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड हेलिकॉप्टर की जांच के लिए दायर पीआईएल को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने खारिज कर दिया है। इस याचिका को कार्यकर्ता से राजनीति में आए योगेंद्र यादव की गैर सरकारी संस्था स्वराज अभियान ने दाखिल किया था। 

कोर्ट के इस फैसले से छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह के बेटे को बड़ी राहत मिली है। हेलिकॉप्टर की खरीदारी 2006-07 में हुई थी। बता दें कि इसी साल 31 जनवरी को हुई सुनवाई में अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड हैलिकॉप्टर खरीद फरोख्त पर कोर्ट ने एक छोटी टिप्पणी करते हुए छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार से पूछा था कि खरीद-फरोख्त में हुईं गड़बड़ियों की जानकारी दें और बताएं कि इस पूरे मामले में मुख्यमंत्री के बेटे की क्या भूमिका रही है। 

उल्लेखनीय है कि रमन सिंह के बेटे अभिषेक सिंह पर 3600 करोड़ रुपये के तीन वीआईपी हेलिकॉप्टर के इस सौदे में रिश्वतखोरी के आरोप लगे थे।  इस संबंध में याचिका दायर की गई थी, जिस पर मंगलवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई के दौरान जस्टिस आदर्श गोयल और जस्टिस उदय उमेश ललित की बेंट ने ये कहते हुए याचिका खारिज कर दी कि इसमें कोई तथ्य नहीं है।

 

कोर्ट ने राज्य की से पेश वरिष्ठ वकील महेश जेठमलानी से पूछा कि अभिषेक सिंह जो राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री के बेटे भी हैं उनकी इसमें रुचि क्यों थी, आप हमें यह बताइए और हमें अपने जवाब से संतुष्ट कीजिए। इसपर जेठमलानी ने कोर्ट से कहा कि अभिषेक पर लगाए गए आरोप निराधार है।

RELATED

आरोपियों के पास कोई पर्याप्त सबूत नहीं है और सभी आरोप भी बेबुनियाद हैं। याचिकाकर्ता स्वराज अभियान ने याचिका कर आरोप लगाया था कि जुलाई 2008 में अभिषेक सिंह ने ब्रिटिश वर्जिन आईलैंड में बैंक खाता खोला गया था जिसे एक अगस्त 2008 को सौदे में संलिप्त एक फर्म के साथ घेरे में लिया गया था। 
supreme court agusta westland chhattisgarh government raman singh yogendra yadav

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

akshay kumar not doing verghese kurien biopic confirmed
Bollywood

'पैडमैन' के करोड़ों कमाने के बावजूद अक्षय ने की बायोपिक से तौबा, नहीं बनेंगे 'मिल्कमैन'

13 फरवरी 2018

Padmaavat become the most successful period drama film in Bollywood
Bollywood

18 दिन बाद 'पद्मावत के नाम दर्ज हुआ नया रिकॉर्ड, भंसाली इससे अभी तक हैं अनजान

13 फरवरी 2018

kriti sanon leaves for chandigarh to shoot for Arjun Patiala with Diljit dosanjh
Bollywood

लिफ्ट में फंसने के बाद 'वैलेंटाइन डे' मनाने अब कहां जा रहीं हैं कृति सेनन ?

13 फरवरी 2018

vinod mehra son rohan mehra started his carrer with nikhil adwani film baazaar
Bollywood

कुछ दिनों में ही इस फील्ड पर राज करेगा विनोद मेहरा का बेटा, पिता जिंदा तो गर्व से सीना होता चौड़ा

13 फरवरी 2018

sholay director ramesh sippy first raj kapoor award
Bollywood

रमेश सिप्पी को पहला 'राज कपूर पुरस्कार', कभी 'शोले' बनाने के लिए नहीं थे पैसे

13 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh shares his feelings on working with Anushka sharma and Deepika Padukone
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह ने एक साथ क्यों लिया अनुष्का और दीपिका का नाम ? किस बात का दिया क्रेडिट ?

13 फरवरी 2018

Anurag Kashyap first time speaks about his relationship with Shubhra Shetty
Bollywood

3 साल बाद अपने रिश्ते पर खुलकर बोले अनुराग कश्यप, 22 साल छोटी लड़की से है अफेयर

13 फरवरी 2018

Everyone amazed after newly wed bride delivery after a wedding kiss
World of Wonders

'वेडिंग किस' करते ही दुल्हन ने जना बच्चा, देखकर सब रह गए हैरान

13 फरवरी 2018

Kiss Day 2018 Weird Facts About Kissing
Weird Stories

इस दिन भूलकर भी न करना पत्नी को KISS, चुकाना पड़ सकता है भारी जुर्माना

13 फरवरी 2018

Bobby Deol not making comeback with Race 3, to be seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana phir se with salman
Bollywood

'रेस 3' से कमबैक नहीं कर रहे बॉबी देओल, सलमान खान के साथ पहले दिखेंगे इस फिल्म में

13 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Railway is planning to run overnight inter city train at the speed of 250 kilometer per hour
India News

इंटरसिटी चलने वाली ओवरनाइट एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनों की बढ़ेगी स्पीड, 250 KMPH होगी रफ्तार

रेलवे अब एक शहर से दूसरे शहर जाने वाली ट्रेनों की स्पीड को बढ़ाने की योजना बना रहा है।

13 फरवरी 2018

NPPA revised the price of drug eluting stents
India News

दिल के रोगियों के लिए खुशखबरी, NPPA ने स्टेंट की कीमत घटाई

13 फरवरी 2018

BJP: BS Yeddyurappa target Rahul Gandhi, slams on visit temple after eating Chicken in lunch
India News

BJP के निशाने पर राहुल गांधी, येदुरप्पा ने कहा- मुर्गा खाने के बाद किए मंदिर के दर्शन

13 फरवरी 2018

Air India women pilot Anupama Kohli presence of mind saved 261 lives
India News

एयर इंडिया की महिला पायलट की सूझबूझ से बची 261 जिंदगियां

12 फरवरी 2018

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will be on his first visit to India this week
India News

इस हफ्ते भारत दौरे पर पहली बार आएंगे ईरानी राष्ट्रपति हसन रूहानी

13 फरवरी 2018

Rahul Gandhi Said on Mohan Bhagwat, Shame on you for disrespecting our martyrs and Army
India News

भागवत जी ने सेना और शहीदों का अपमान किया, माफी मांगें RSS प्रमुख: राहुल गांधी

12 फरवरी 2018

in shopia case supreme court stays fir against major aditya
India News

शोपियां मामला: SC ने सेना के मेजर आदित्य के खिलाफ दर्ज FIR पर लगाई रोक

12 फरवरी 2018

Bus torched by people in protest against death of an LLB student of Allahabad University
India News

इलाहाबादः LLB छात्र की हत्या के विरोध में बवाल, नाराज लोगों ने बस में लगाई आग

12 फरवरी 2018

Rajnath Singh will brief over security situation in Jammu at 4 pm in Delhi
India News

सुंजवां आतंकी हमले के बाद एक्शन की तैयारी में सरकार, गृहमंत्री ने बुलाई हाईलेवल मीटिंग

12 फरवरी 2018

nagaland assembly polls: Congress will support secular candidates in seats it is not contesting
India News

नगालैंड चुनाव: भाजपा को सत्ता से दूर रखने के लिए धर्मनिरपेक्ष उम्मीदवारों का साथ देगी कांग्रेस

12 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: मंच पर बैठे-बैठे ही सो गईं मध्यप्रदेश की कैबिनेट मंत्री

मध्यप्रदेश की कैबिनेट मंत्री कुसुम महदेले मंच पर बैठे-बैठे ही सो गईं। उनका सोते हुए का एक वीडियो अब वायरल हो रहा है।

13 फरवरी 2018

PETROL DIESEL PRICE TO GO DOWN RESON BEING COST OF CRUDE OIL COMING DOWN 1:00

…तो इस वजह से सस्ते होंगे पेट्रोल-डीजल

13 फरवरी 2018

Watch: Last rites of fallen soldier Subedar Madan Lal Choudhary performed 1:37

जाबाज सूबेदार मदन लाल चौधरी का शव देखकर सबकी आंखों में आए आंसू

13 फरवरी 2018

AMIT SHAH PRESS CONFERENCE IN TRIPURA 1:35

अमित शाह ने त्रिपुरा में सीपीआईएम पर लगाए बड़े आरोप

13 फरवरी 2018

masood azahar is behind the terror attack in sunjuwa army base camp 3:51

'सुंजुवां हमले का मास्टरमाइंड आतंकी मसूद अजहर'

12 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

If a political party chief is criminal then There is nothing worse for democracy Says Supreme court
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने उठाया सवाल, आखिर अपराधी किसी दल का प्रमुख कैसे हो सकता है

13 फरवरी 2018

Relief to Pakistani PM Abbasi in LNG corruption case
Pakistan

एलएनजी भ्रष्टाचार मामले में पाकिस्तानी PM अब्बासी को सु्प्रीम कोर्ट से बड़ी राहत

12 फरवरी 2018

petitions filed Policy for two children born in India 
India News

भारत में भी बने दो बच्चों की पॉलिसी, याचिका दायर

12 फरवरी 2018

Supreme court not satisfied with probe of Manipur encounter
Delhi NCR

मणिपुर एनकाउंटर: जांच कर रही सीबीआई की एसआईटी पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट संतुष्ट नहीं

12 फरवरी 2018

Election Commission said Supreme Court should ban for contest in Election if charged serious crime
India News

चुनाव आयोग: गंभीर अपराध के आरोपियों के चुनाव लड़ने पर लगे रोक

12 फरवरी 2018

Approval for running cold storage in TTZ for potato storage
India News

आलू भंडारण के लिए टीटीजेड में कोल्ड स्टोरेज को चलाने की मिली मंजूरी

11 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.