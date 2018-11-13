शहर चुनें

Supreme court to hear over 45 petitions against sabarimala

सबरीमाला फैसले पर पुनर्विचार याचिकाओं पर आज विचार करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 13 Nov 2018 06:15 AM IST
Supreme court to hear over 45 petitions against sabarimala
सुप्रीम कोर्ट सबरीमाला मंदिर में सभी उम्र की महिलाओं को प्रवेश दिए जाने के अपने फैसले पर दायर पुनर्विचार याचिकाओं पर मंगलवार को विचार करेगा। तत्कालीन चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा की अध्यक्षता वाली पांच सदस्यीय संविधान पीठ ने 28 सितंबर को 4:1 के बहुमत से अपना फैसला दिया था।
फैसले पर पुनर्विचार के लिए 48 याचिकाएं दाखिल की गई हैं। इन पर चीफ जस्टिस रंजन गोगोई, जस्टिस आरएफ नरीमन, जस्टिस एएम खानविलकर, जस्टिस डीवाई चंद्रचूड़ और जस्टिस इंदू मल्होत्रा सुनवाई करेगी। 

supreme court petition sabarimala kerala सुप्रीम कोर्ट केरल पीटिशन सबरीमाला
राष्ट्रीय अल्पसंख्यक आयोग के अध्यक्ष ने कहा- अयोध्या में बने राम मंदिर

राष्ट्रीय अल्पसंख्यक आयोग के अध्यक्ष सैयद गैयूरुल हसन रिजवी ने कहा है कि अयोध्या के विवादित स्थान पर राम मंदिर बनना चाहिए ताकि देश में हिन्दू-मुस्लिम सुकून से रह सकें।

12 नवंबर 2018

