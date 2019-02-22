शहर चुनें

Supreme Court to hear on February 26 petition seeking review of its judgement on Rafale fighter

राफेल के फैसले की समीक्षा वाली याचिका पर 26 फरवरी को सुनवाई करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 22 Feb 2019 09:22 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट राफेल पर अपने फैसले के खिलाफ पुनर्विचार व अन्य याचिकाओं पर जल्द सुनवाई करेगा। अदालत ने इसके लिए 26 फरवरी की तारीख तय की है। बता दें राफेल के फैसले को लेकर दो पुनर्विचार याचिकाएं दायर की गई हैं।
इससे पहले केंद्र सरकार ने आवेदन देकर फैसले में व्याकरण की अशुद्धियों को सही करने का आग्रह किया है। वहीं वकील प्रशांत भूषण ने केंद्र के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के खिलाफ गलत साक्ष्य पेश करने (परजरी) की कार्रवाई करने की गुहार लगाई है। भूषण ने चीफ जस्टिस रंजन गोगोई की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ के समक्ष याचिका पर जल्द सुनवाई की गुहार लगाई थी। 

चीफ जस्टिस ने कहा था, ‘हम इस पर कुछ करेंगे।’ इससे पहले 14 दिसंबर को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने राफेल सौदे की जांच की मांग वाली यशवंत सिन्हा, अरुण शौरी व प्रशांत भूषण की याचिका खारिज कर दी थी।

supreme court rafale fighter rafale fighter jet deal rafale deal rafale jets france राफेल सौदा राफेल सुप्रीम कोर्ट
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

