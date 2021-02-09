दिल्ली हिंसा : सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने शशि थरूर और वरिष्ठ पत्रकारों की गिरफ्तारी पर लगाई रोक

Supreme Court stays arrest of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, & senior journalists, while hearing the petition challenging registration of multiple FIRs against them for allegedly sharing certain unconfirmed news on death of a protester, during the tractor rally on Republic Day. pic.twitter.com/DAv5Jy7uIp— ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2021
