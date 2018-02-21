शहर चुनें

प्रिया वारियर को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से बड़ी राहत, FIR पर लगाई रोक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 21 Feb 2018 12:13 PM IST
Supreme Court stayed all the cases pending against Priya Prakash
priya prakash varrier
मलयालम अभिनेत्री प्रिया प्रकाश के मामले पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सुनवाई करते हुए बड़ी राहत दी है। कोर्ट ने प्रिया प्रकाश के खिलाफ FIR पर रोक लगा दी है। और कहा कि अगली सुनवाई तक कोई आपराधिक प्रक्रिया न चलाई जाए। बता दें कि प्रिया ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से अपने खिलाफ हैदराबाद में दर्ज मुकदमे को निरस्त करने की गुहार लगाई थी।  
 


मालूम हो कि एक धर्म विशेष के लोगों ने पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी कि फिल्म ‘ओरू अदार लव’ के एक गाने ‘मणिका मालाराया पूवी’ से उनकी धार्मिक भावनाएं आहत हुईं हैं। चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ के समक्ष इस मामले का उल्लेख करते हुए जल्द सुनवाई की गुहार की गई। पीठ ने इस आग्रह को स्वीकार करते हुए बुधवार को सुनवाई करने का फैसला लिया था। 

सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दाखिल याचिका में 18 वर्षीय अभिनेत्री प्रिया ने कहा कि उन पर किसी तरह की आपराधिक कार्रवाई पर रोक लगाने का निर्देश जारी किया जाए। याचिका में कहा गया कि हैदराबाद के फलकनामा थाने में गत 14 फरवरी को उसके खिलाफ शिकायत की गई थी। 

शिकायत में उस गाने के प्रसारण पर रोक लगाने की मांग की गई थी। प्रिया का कहना है कि गाने को तोड़मरोड़ कर उनके खिलाफ कई समूहों ने आपराधिक शिकायत की है।

priya prakash supreme court

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

अब प्रियंका चोपड़ा की शॉर्ट ड्रेस पर कांग्रेस को हुई दिक्कत

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस प्रियंका चोपड़ा एक बार फिर अपनी शॉर्ट ड्रेस को लेकर विवादों में आ गई हैं। और उनकी इस ड्रेस से आपत्ति हुई है कांग्रेस के नेताओं को। दरअसल हाल ही में असम टूरिज्म डेवलपमेंट कॉर्पोरेशन का नया कैलेंडर रिलीज किया गया है।

21 फरवरी 2018

venkaiah naidu says you want to eat and kiss then why need festival 3:02

बीफ खाना है, Kiss करना है तो करो, फेस्टिवल की क्या जरूरत: वेंकैया नायडू

21 फरवरी 2018

bjp mla from noorpur lokendra singh in road accident and kalian singh due to prolonged illness died 1:16

BJP ने खो दिए अपने दो विधायक, शोक का माहौल

21 फरवरी 2018

FINANCE MINISTER ARUN JAITELY SPEAKS ABOUT PNB SCAM AND NIRAV MODI 1:20

पीएनबी घोटाले पर वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, कहा...

21 फरवरी 2018

VIDEO: Shoe hurledON Odisha CM NAVIN PATNAYAK 1:24

VIDEO: यहां फेके गए सीएम साहब पर जूते

20 फरवरी 2018

