हार्दिक पटेल की गिरफ्तारी पर रोक, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने गुजरात सरकार को जारी किया नोटिस



पटेल के नेतृत्व वाली पाटीदार अनामत आंदोलन समिति ने आरक्षण की मांग को लेकर अहमदाबाद में बड़े पैमाने पर एक रैली की थी। पुलिस ने दावा किया कि इस आयोजन के लिए आवश्यक अनुमति नहीं दी गई थी और इस मामले में लोगों के गैरकानूनी ढंग से एकत्र होने की प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई थी।

Supreme Court gives relief to Congress leader and Patidar movement chief, Hardik Patel, till March 6, in a 2015 case relating to alleged violence and an FIR during his Patidar rally in Vastrapur, Gujarat.