Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court notice Centre seeking response regarding equal protection for transgender community sexual offences

यौन अपराधों के खिलाफ ट्रांसजेंडर समुदाय को मिले समान सुरक्षा, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र से मांगा जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 12 Oct 2020 01:59 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला

ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने यौन अपराधों के खिलाफ ट्रांसजेंडर समुदाय के लिए समान सुरक्षा की मांग करने वाली जनहित याचिका के बारे में विस्तृत प्रतिक्रिया मांगते हुए केंद्र को नोटिस जारी किया। आगे की सुनवाई के लिए मामले को स्थगित कर दिया गया है। 
