Supreme Court extends one month's time for final list of NRC

एनआरसी की आखिरी लिस्ट के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने एक महीने का वक्त बढ़ाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 23 Jul 2019 04:04 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : file photo
ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने एक अहम फैसला लेते हुए असम में नेशनल रजिस्टर ऑफ सिटीजंस (एनआरसी) प्रकाशित करने की तारीख 31 जुलाई से बढ़ाकर 31 अगस्त तक कर दी है। अदालत ने अंतिम लिस्ट तैयार करने के लिए एनआरसी कोऑर्डिनेटर को 31 अगस्त तक का समय दिया है।
supreme court supreme court on nrc supreme court extended date for nrc
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

