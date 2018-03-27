शहर चुनें

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मथुरा-वृदांवन के मंदिरों को दिये निर्देश- चढ़ावे के फूलों को 'विधवाओं' को दें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 27 Mar 2018 01:22 PM IST
Supreme Court directed temples to give flowers to the shelter homes
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने विधवा और निराश्रित महिलाओं के लिए मथुरा और वृदांवन के मंदिरों को निर्देश दिये हैं। SC ने कहा कि मथुरा और वृदांवन के मंदिरों में जो फूल आते हैं उन्हें यूपी सरकार द्वारा चलाये जा रहे आश्रय घरों में दे दिया जाये। 
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने यह निर्देश इसलिए दिये हैं जिससे विधवा और निराश्रित महिलाएं फूलों से इत्र और धूप बना सकें और उनका जीवन आसानी से चल सके। आपको बता दें कि मथुरा और वृदांवन में सैकड़ों मंदिर हैं जिनमें भारी मात्रा फूल आते हैं जोकि प्रयोग के बाद बर्बाद हो जाते हैं। 

इन फूलों का प्रयोग इत्र और धूप बनाने में किया जा सकता है इसलिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने यह निर्देश मथुरा और वृदांवन के मंदिरों को दिये हैं।  
 

 

