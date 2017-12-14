Download App
दागी नेताओं पर अब कसेगा शिकंजा, 12 'स्पेशल कोर्ट' पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट की मुहर

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 03:48 PM IST
Supreme Court agrees for special court against criminal politicians
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने गुरुवार को दागी नेताओं पर लंबित आपराधिक मामलों के निपटारे के लिए केंद्र सरकार की स्पेशल कोर्ट बनाए जाने की योजना को मंजूरी दे दी। बता दें कि केंद्र सरकार दागी सांसदों और विधायकों के खिलाफ लंबित आपराधिक मामलों के जल्द निपटारे के लिए 12 विशेष अदालतों का गठन करेगी।
 
इससे पहले सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट को बताया कि विशेष अदालतों के गठन करने की स्कीम तैयार कर ली गई है और वित्त मंत्रालय की ओर से इसके फंड को हरी झंडी दे दी गई है। एडीआर के मुताबिक, वर्ष 2014 के आम चुनाव के वक्त 1581 सांसद व विधायकों पर करीब 13500 आपराधिक मामले लंबित थे। 

गत एक नवंबर को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दागी सांसद और विधायकों के खिलाफ लंबित मुकदमों को एक वर्ष के भीतर निपटाने को देश हित में बताते हुए विशेष अदालतों का गठन करने के लिए कहा था।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्देश के बाद केंद्र सरकार ने हलफनामा दायर कर कहा है कि फिलहाल एक वर्ष के लिए 12 विशेष अदालतों का गठन किया जाएगा। जरूरत के हिसाब से और विशेष अदालत केगठन पर विचार किया जाएगा। इसकेलिए 7.80 करोड़ रुपये के खर्च आएगा और गत आठ दिसंबर को वित्त मंत्रालय ने इसकी मंजूरी दे दी है।

