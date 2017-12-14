बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दागी नेताओं पर अब कसेगा शिकंजा, 12 'स्पेशल कोर्ट' पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट की मुहर
{"_id":"5a3244504f1c1b6a678c1aef","slug":"supreme-court-agrees-for-special-court-against-criminal-politicians","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093e\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092c \u0915\u0938\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u0902\u091c\u093e, 12 '\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f' \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 03:48 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने गुरुवार को दागी नेताओं पर लंबित आपराधिक मामलों के निपटारे के लिए केंद्र सरकार की स्पेशल कोर्ट बनाए जाने की योजना को मंजूरी दे दी। बता दें कि केंद्र सरकार दागी सांसदों और विधायकों के खिलाफ लंबित आपराधिक मामलों के जल्द निपटारे के लिए 12 विशेष अदालतों का गठन करेगी।
इससे पहले सरकार ने
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
को बताया कि विशेष अदालतों के गठन करने की स्कीम तैयार कर ली गई है और
वित्त मंत्रालय
की ओर से इसके फंड को हरी झंडी दे दी गई है। एडीआर के मुताबिक, वर्ष 2014 के आम चुनाव के वक्त 1581 सांसद व विधायकों पर करीब 13500 आपराधिक मामले लंबित थे।
गत एक नवंबर को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दागी सांसद और विधायकों के खिलाफ लंबित मुकदमों को एक वर्ष के भीतर निपटाने को देश हित में बताते हुए विशेष अदालतों का गठन करने के लिए कहा था।
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्देश के बाद केंद्र सरकार ने हलफनामा दायर कर कहा है कि फिलहाल एक वर्ष के लिए 12 विशेष अदालतों का गठन किया जाएगा। जरूरत के हिसाब से और विशेष अदालत केगठन पर विचार किया जाएगा। इसकेलिए 7.80 करोड़ रुपये के खर्च आएगा और गत आठ दिसंबर को वित्त मंत्रालय ने इसकी मंजूरी दे दी है।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a32427c4f1c1b686a8b97c9","slug":"arabic-version-of-swag-se-swagat-the-tiger-zinda-hai-song-released","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0937\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e '\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0948\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0917\u0924', \u092e\u091c\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0935\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a3219484f1c1b69678c1d82","slug":"anushka-virat-full-reception-card-revealed-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0930\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0925\u0947 100 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0938\u094b\u091a\u093f\u090f \u0930\u093f\u0938\u0947\u092a\u094d\u200d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0917 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a320fd44f1c1b156b8bc1ba","slug":"virat-kohli-and-anushka-sharma-wedding-planner-devika-naren-revealed-everything","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u200d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 '\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f' \u0916\u0930\u094d\u091a, \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f, \u0935\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a3201584f1c1b8b688b84ef","slug":"priyank-sharma-wore-bikini-and-vikas-gupta-thinks-he-involved-his-mother-in-task","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u092c\u093f\u0915\u093f\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924, \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0907\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0924","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a31612b4f1c1bc1678c15b8","slug":"raj-kapoor-and-moscow-see-what-happens-to-him-on-primer-of-film-awara","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u091f\u0942\u091f \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e '\u0906\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e' \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932, \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0926","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
Most Read
{"_id":"5a322bbd4f1c1b3c3d8bd7ca","slug":"gujarat-election-voting-continuously-on-problem-found-in-63-evm","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u093e\u0924: \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u091a\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928, 68.70 \u092b\u0940\u0938\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0935\u094b\u091f","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a3268384f1c1b6a118b7b87","slug":"gurarat-election-exit-polls-2017-sensex-shown-ups-and-down-nifty-volatility-index","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091c\u093f\u091f \u092a\u094b\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930, \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a3248c14f1c1b8b688b85f6","slug":"jharkhand-coal-scam-case-madhu-koda-argued-in-delhi-special-cbi-court-punishment-on-16th-december","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u092f\u0932\u093e \u0918\u094b\u091f\u093e\u0932\u093e: CBI \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0916, 16 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u091c\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a32020d4f1c1baf678c16b8","slug":"rajasthan-rs-3-lakh-deposits-in-shambhulal-regar-family-bank-account-516-people-donated","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928: \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u092e\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u094b 516 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928, \u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u090f 3 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a3215474f1c1b96368b4727","slug":"allahabad-high-court-ordered-the-suspension-of-gorakhpur-or-kanpur-dehat-dm","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0938\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0902\u0921, \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0939\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a3106254f1c1ba12d8b8587","slug":"now-no-deadline-to-link-aadhar-card-to-bank-account-government-decides-before-crucial-hearing-in-sc","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0902\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0930\u092e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0905\u092c \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!