Home ›   India News ›   Students of Telangana Minority Residential School admitted to hospital after consuming Hostel food

तेलंगाना : हॉस्टल का खाना खाकर स्कूल के 40 बच्चे बीमार, अस्पताल में भर्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Mon, 08 Jul 2019 12:22 PM IST
तेलंगाना अल्पसंख्यक आवासीय विद्यालय (फाइल फोटो)
तेलंगाना अल्पसंख्यक आवासीय विद्यालय (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Social Media
तेलंगाना के हैदराबाद में छात्रावास का खाना खाने से 40 बच्चे बीमार हो गए। बीमार हुए सभी बच्चे तेलंगाना अल्पसंख्यक आवासीय विद्यालय के छात्र हैं। बच्चों ने छात्रावास में खाना खाया था जिसके बाद से उनकी तबियत खराब हो गई। सभी बच्चों का अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। 
telangana minority residential school students admitted hospital hostel food तेलंगाना अल्पसंख्यक आवासीय विद्यालय
