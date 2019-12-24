शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   students block convoy of Governor Dhankhar as he arrived at Jadavpur University, show black flags

बंगाल: जाधवपुर यूनिवर्सिटी के बाहर छात्रों ने राज्यपाल धनखड़ को रोका, दिखाए काले झंडे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Tue, 24 Dec 2019 11:00 AM IST
जादवपुर यूनिवर्सिटी के छात्रों ने राज्यपाल का विरोध किया
जादवपुर यूनिवर्सिटी के छात्रों ने राज्यपाल का विरोध किया - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल के राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़ दीक्षांत समारोह में हिस्सा लेने के लिए आज फिर जाधवपुर विश्वविद्यालय पहुंचे। सोमवार की तरह आज भी छात्रों ने उनके काफिले का रास्ता रोक दिया है। जिसके कारण वह यूनिवर्सिटी के बाहर ही फंसे हुए हैं। इसके अलावा उन्हें काले झंडे दिखाए गए और उनके खिलाफ नारे लगे।
विज्ञापन
 
कैसे चलेगा व्यापार, किसी मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार, जानिये ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

छात्र राज्यपाल धनखड़ के खिलाफ यूनिवर्सिटी में विरोध कर रहे हैं
India News

बंगाल: दीक्षांत समारोह में पहुंचे राज्यपाल धनखड़, लगे भाजपा कार्यकर्ता वापस जाओ के नारे

23 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन
India News

नागरिकता कानून: कोलकाता से लेकर मुंबई-चेन्नई तक विरोध प्रदर्शनों का सिलसिला

18 दिसंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी और राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़
India News

लोकतंत्र की सफलता के लिए राजभवन, राज्य सरकार को मिलकर करना होगा काम: बंगाल राज्यपाल

17 दिसंबर 2019

सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से होती हैं ये घातक बीमारियां
Niine (Advertorial)

सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से होती हैं ये घातक बीमारियां
कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ प्रदर्शन करती ममता बनर्जी
India News

ममता की केंद्र को चुनौती, मेरी लाश पर ही लागू होगा एनआरसी-नागरिकता कानून

16 दिसंबर 2019

ममता बनर्जी
India News

नागरिकता कानून: ममता ने दी कार्रवाई की चेतावनी, भाजपा बोली- टीएमसी के कारण हिंसा 

14 दिसंबर 2019

राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल: विधानसभा पहुंचे राज्यपाल धनखड़, मुख्य द्वार का नहीं खोला गया ताला

5 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
विज्ञापन
jagdeep dhankhar jadavpur university protestors
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले लालू-हेमंत सोरेन की मुलाकात (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

झारखंड : आज लालू से मिलने अस्पताल जाएंगे हेमंत सोरेन, 27 दिसंबर को शपथग्रहण

24 दिसंबर 2019

kirari fire incident
Delhi NCR

भैया...कुंडी लगी है, दरवाजा खोलो नहीं तो मर जाएंगे, आग नहीं साजिश में मारे गए नौ लोग?

24 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

पाकिस्तान, अफगानिस्तान या बांग्लादेश नहीं, भारत में इन देशों से आते हैं सबसे ज्यादा शरणार्थी

24 दिसंबर 2019

सपना चौधरी
Moradabad

यूपीः सपना चौधरी के ठुमके देखने के लिए लोगों में दिखा पागलपन, पेड़ों पर चढ़ बना ली सीट

24 दिसंबर 2019

Mohammed Rafi
Bollywood

15 दिन तक इस गाने का रियाज करते रहे मोहम्मद रफी, जब गाया तो गले से निकलने लगा खून

24 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor
Bollywood

जैकी श्रॉफ ने अनिल कपूर को एक साथ जड़े थे 17 थप्पड़, 30 साल बाद किया था खुलासा

24 दिसंबर 2019

Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ पर फूटा शहनाज का गुस्सा, हाथ झटक कर बोलीं- 'चल दफा हो...'

24 दिसंबर 2019

किराड़ी अग्निकांड
Delhi NCR

किराड़ी हादसाः भयावह था मंजर, चारों ओर थी चीख-पुकार, गेट तपकर हो गए थे लाल

24 दिसंबर 2019

Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: इसलिए सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला का पक्ष ले रहे हैं सलमान खान, इस खुलासे से हैरान रह जाएंगे

24 दिसंबर 2019

Anurag Kashyap
Bollywood

राहुल गांधी पर भड़के अनुराग कश्यप, बोले- बोले- 'इनसे न हो पाएगा...'

24 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

राहुल गांधी
India News

पीएम मोदी पर राहुल गांधी का तंज, कहा, पूरा देश आपको पहचानता आपके कपड़ों से

कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने राजघाट पर सत्याग्रह के मंच से पीएम मोदी पर निशाना साधा. उन्होंने कहा कि पीएम मोदी जब न्यायपालिका पर दबाव डालते हैं तो वो देश की आवाज को चोट पहुंचाते हैं.

24 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अब एनपीआर लाना चाहती है मोदी सरकार, केंद्रीय कैबिनेट की बैठक शुरू

24 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

दो साल से कमर दर्द से परेशान थी लड़की, डॉक्टरों ने सर्जरी की तो निकली बुलेट

24 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

गुजरात: खेत पर जा रहे मजदूर की शेर के हमले से मौत, एक किमी तक घसीटकर ले गया

24 दिसंबर 2019

हेमंत सोरेन
India News

झारखंड चुनाव परिणाम 2019: हेमंत सोरेन 27 दिसंबर को लेंगे शपथ, भाजपा ने एक और राज्य गंवाया

24 दिसंबर 2019

ब्रिज के नीचे फंसा ट्रक
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल में पुल के नीचे फंसा विमान, मची अफरा-तफरी

24 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रा का आरोप है कि उसे दीक्षांत समारोह में हिस्सा लेने से रोका गया
India News

पुडुचेरी: छात्रा का आरोप, हिजाब की वजह से दीक्षांत समारोह में हिस्सा लेने से रोका

24 दिसंबर 2019

BJP, Jharkhand Election
India News

कुरुक्षेत्र: झारखंड में भाजपा की ये पांच चूकें और हेमंत सोरेन का रूपांतरण

24 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

पाकिस्तान, अफगानिस्तान या बांग्लादेश नहीं, भारत में इन देशों से आते हैं सबसे ज्यादा शरणार्थी

24 दिसंबर 2019

उद्धव पर टिप्पणी करने वाले व्यक्ति की शिवसैनिकों ने पिटाई की और सिर मुंडवाया
India News

उद्धव ठाकरे के बारे में फेसबुक पर टिप्पणी करना पड़ा भारी, शिवसैनिकों ने पीटा, मुंडन कराया

24 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

पीएम मोदी पर राहुल गांधी का तंज, कहा, पूरा देश आपको पहचानता आपके कपड़ों से

कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने राजघाट पर सत्याग्रह के मंच से पीएम मोदी पर निशाना साधा. उन्होंने कहा कि पीएम मोदी जब न्यायपालिका पर दबाव डालते हैं तो वो देश की आवाज को चोट पहुंचाते हैं.

24 दिसंबर 2019

हेमंत सोरेन 1:35

झारखंड चुनाव परिणाम 2019: हेमंत सोरेन 27 दिसंबर को लेंगे शपथ, भाजपा ने एक और राज्य गंवाया

24 दिसंबर 2019

झारखंड चुनाव 2:33

झारखंड में भाजपा को का लगा झटका, आने वाले चुनावों पर भी पड़ सकता है असर

23 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 3:05

24 दिसंबर राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

23 दिसंबर 2019

टीम इंडिया 1:38

जनवरी में होने वाली टी-20 और वन-डे सीरीज के लिए टीम इंडिया का एलान, बुमराह-धवन की वापसी

23 दिसंबर 2019

Related

उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

झारखंड: भाजपा को मिली हार पर शिवसेना का तंज, अब कई राज्य भाजपा मुक्त

24 दिसंबर 2019

protest against caa
India News

CAA : दिल्ली से कोलकाता तक ‘सियासी खींचतान’, भाजपा सांसद को मिली धमकी

24 दिसंबर 2019

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

24 दिसंबर 2019

शरद पवार और उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

महाराष्ट्र: उद्धव ठाकरे कैबिनेट का विस्तार 30 को संभव अजित पवार फिर बन सकते हैं डिप्टी सीएम

24 दिसंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी, अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

झारखंड के चुनाव नतीजों के बाद भाजपा पर दबाव बढ़ाएंगे सहयोगी दल

24 दिसंबर 2019

हेमंत सोरेन और रघुवर दास (फाइल फोटो)
India News

झारखंड चुनाव परिणाम: राज्यों में भाजपा की 'जादुई' छड़ी बेअसर, एक साल में गंवाया 5वां राज्य

24 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited