नागपुर जीएमसीएच के रोगी वार्ड में कुत्ते घूमते नजर आए, अस्पताल ने जांच शुरू की, देखें वीडियो

महाराष्ट्र के नागपुर में सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज और अस्पताल (जीएमसीएच) में एक मरीज वार्ड के अंदर आवारा कुत्ते घूमते नजर आए। इसका वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद अस्पताल ने जांच शुरू की है। आवारा कुत्तों के रोगी वार्ड में घूमने का वीडियो देंखें।

#WATCH | Stray dogs seen inside a patient ward at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Nagpur, Maharashtra. (viral video of Feb 2)