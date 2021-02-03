Home ›   India News ›   Stray dogs seen inside a patient ward at Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur Maharashtra viral video

नागपुर जीएमसीएच के रोगी वार्ड में कुत्ते घूमते नजर आए, अस्पताल ने जांच शुरू की, देखें वीडियो

Deepti Mishra न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: दीप्ति मिश्रा
Updated Wed, 03 Feb 2021 02:12 PM IST
नागपुर जीएमसीएच के रोगी वार्ड में कुत्ता
नागपुर जीएमसीएच के रोगी वार्ड में कुत्ता - फोटो : ANI

महाराष्ट्र के नागपुर में सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज और अस्पताल (जीएमसीएच) में एक मरीज वार्ड के अंदर आवारा कुत्ते घूमते नजर आए। इसका वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद अस्पताल ने जांच शुरू की है। आवारा कुत्तों के रोगी वार्ड में घूमने का वीडियो देंखें। 
