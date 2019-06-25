शहर चुनें

STF arrested four suspects from Kolkata, Jihad related material recovered in phone

प.बंगाल: एसटीएफ ने आईएस के चार संदिग्धों को पकड़ा, जिहाद से संबंधित सामग्री बरामद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Tue, 25 Jun 2019 11:19 AM IST
एसटीएफ (फाइल फोटो)
एसटीएफ (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Social Media
ख़बर सुनें
कोलकाता से स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स (एसटीएफ) ने चार संदिग्ध लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। एसटीएफ का दावा है कि गिरफ्तार किए गए चारों संदिग्धों का संबंध इस्लामिक स्टेट (आईएस) से है। गिरफ्तार चार लोगों में से तीन बांग्लादेशी बताए जा रहे हैं जबकि एक भारतीय है। 
एसटीएफ ने तीनों बांग्लादेशियों का संबंध जमात-उद-दावा से होने का दावा किया है। एसटीएफ की टीम ने सोमवार को दो बांग्लादेशियों को सियालदह रेलवे स्टेशन पार्किंग स्थल के आसपास से तो एक भारतीय सहित दो लोगों को हावड़ा रेलवे स्टेशन के आसपास से गिरफ्तार किया।

एसटीएफ ने गिरफ्तार लोगों के पास से मोबाइल फोन बरामद किया है। जिसमें जिहाद से संबंधित फोटो, वीडियो, मैसेज और साहित्य मौजूद हैं। गिरफ्तार तीनों बांग्लादेशी भारत में अपने संगठन के लिए भर्ती और फंडिग करने में शामिल हैं। कोलकाता पुलिस चारों संदिग्ध आतंकवादियों से पूछताछ कर रही है। 

सूत्रों के मुताबिक तीनों बांग्लादेशी आतंकी भारत में अपने संगठन के लिए पैसा इकट्ठा करते थे और लोगों की भर्तियां करते थे। बता दें कि बांग्लादेशी आतंकवादी संगठन नियो-जमियतुल मुजाहिदीन बांग्लादेश इस्लामिक स्टेट से जुड़ा हुआ है और सरकार ने इस पर प्रतिबंध लगा रखा है।





 

stf four suspects arrested kolkata jihad phone
