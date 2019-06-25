प.बंगाल: एसटीएफ ने आईएस के चार संदिग्धों को पकड़ा, जिहाद से संबंधित सामग्री बरामद

Police: 2 other members (1 Bangladeshi) of Neo-JMB/IS were also arrested from vicinity of Howrah railway station today, jihadi literature was seized from their possession. The 3 arrested Bangladeshis were involved in recruitment&collection of funds for their organisation in India https://t.co/c6L4hRsDDI— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
आयोग ने राज्यसभा की दो सीटों के लिए अलग-अलग उपचुनाव कराने का फैसला लिया है। इसी फैसले के खिलाफ धनानी ने याचिका दायर की थी।
25 जून 2019