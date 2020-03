उद्यमियों और स्टार्ट अप कंपनियों की पीएम से अपील, प्रमुख शहरों में हो सख्त लॉकडाउन 

Collaborated with @_mekin@vivekanandahr @1kunalbahl@kunalb11 @annamalai_k @alokmittal001 @varunjain42 and many other founders to prepare this doc, urging @PMOIndia to act now & decisively to curb COVID-19. Lots of references to @tomaspueyo's great work. https://t.co/T2VtWGQlKL