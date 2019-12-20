भारत-चीन सीमा विवाद सुलझाने के लिए 22वीं बैठक कल, एनएसए अजीत डोभाल होंगे शामिल

The Indian delegation will be lead by Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor, while the Chinese side will be led by Wang Yi, State Councillor and Foreign Minister of People’s Republic of China. https://t.co/1Ra1TKcTjB— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019
केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी ने संशोधित नागरिकता कानून (सीएए) और राष्ट्रीय नागरिक पंजी (एनआरसी) पर संयुक्त राष्ट्र की निगरानी में जनमत संग्रह कराने की मांग को लेकर पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी की शुक्रवार को निंदा की।
20 दिसंबर 2019