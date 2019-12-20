शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Special Representatives for India-China Boundary Question will be held in New Delhi on 21 December

भारत-चीन सीमा विवाद सुलझाने के लिए 22वीं बैठक कल, एनएसए अजीत डोभाल होंगे शामिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 20 Dec 2019 01:53 PM IST
india china
india china - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
भारत-चीन सीमा विवाद सुलझाने के लिए विशेष प्रतिनिधियों (एसआर) की 22 वीं बैठक 21 दिसंबर 2019 को नई दिल्ली में होगी। इस बैठक में भारतीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल का नेतृत्व राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजीत डोभाल करेंगे, जबकि चीनी पक्ष का नेतृत्व चीन के विदेश मंत्री और स्टेट काउंसलर वांग यी करेंगे।
india-china border lac ajit doval
